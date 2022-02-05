XAVI ACCEPTED THAT IT WAS UNFAIR: Why was Dani Alves not included in FC Barcelona’s list for the UEFA Europa League?

Before the start of the UEFA Europa League knockout rounds, each squad had the opportunity to register three new players. As FC Barcelona incorporated four winter reinforcements, one was going to be left out. And the ‘sacrificed’ was the legendary Dani Alves.

Xavi Hernández was questioned about the decision. And entering the field of sincerity, Teacher He said relegating the Brazilian made him feel bad.

Of course, he clarified that it was not for a performance issue, but for position. The Blaugrana coach feels that he has the right-back position better covered than that of the attackers. Therefore, the three novelties in the call were Adama Traoré, Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

WHY WILL DANI ALVES NOT PLAY IN THE EUROPA LEAGUE?

“Speaking with total sincerity, I feel bad. I feel bad about the decision. Whichever you take, it’s a tough decision. A very difficult decision to make. In the end, we chose Dani, because of the position. We believe that we have it better occupied, the one on the right side, than the one on the tips. I have been unfair to Dani, because he gives us a lot, both on and off the pitch. I have been unfair. But he had to be one of the new ones, and it was Dani’s turn. But more for the position in particular, not for the performance “detailed Xavi, in the press conference prior to the League duel against Atlético de Madrid.

Undefeated data. Dani Alves registers 2 assists in 4 games since he returned to FC Barcelona. Immediate impact.

Did you know..? Dani Alves has previous winning experience in the UEFA Europa League (formerly the UEFA Cup). He won it in 2006 and 2007 with the Sevilla shirt.