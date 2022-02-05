Women in Science: Resistance in the 21st Century

Currently, women dedicated to scientific, technological, engineering and mathematical disciplines are a minority. From childhood, people are assigned gender roles that influence both their personal and professional development. This affects the dynamics within the classroom and puts the students at a disadvantage. For example, it is believed that there is a natural intellectual gap between men and women, and that women should try harder to compensate for their “intellectual inferiority.” A man’s success will be attributed to his genius, and a woman’s to his organization and discipline.

Inequality is also reflected in school and work coexistence. Listening to misogynistic jokes and receiving some type of harassment from teachers or classmates is common. Reporting these behaviors usually results in being singled out and labeled, which aggravates segregation.

It is common for a woman who is dedicated to a discipline as demanding as science to face the dilemma of choosing between a family and a fruitful career: if she wants to stand out in her area, she must double her effort to compensate for “lost time”. in home care.

The limited female representation in science is also due to intellectual property theft. For example, Rosalind Franklin’s discoveries about DNA are attributed to Watson and Crick, Mileva Marić was discredited by Einstein, and when talking about nuclear fission Lise Meitner is never mentioned. Many have already been made invisible.

Despite being systematically relegated from intellectual exercise, women have fractured the barriers imposed and revolutionized science itself. There is still a long way to go, and it is crucial to identify the existing challenges in order to eradicate them and finally give women the justice they are due.

Acknowledging our own invisibility means finding the path to visibility

“The suspension of CONACYT scholarships due to pregnancy”

As a child, she felt far away from being able to be a scientist, she did not know what this feeling was due to, only that it felt almost impossible to be. Today I know that this feeling is caused by the Matilda effect. This refers to how during the history of science, the discoveries of women have been attributed to men. The fact of suspending scholarships to pregnant women proves how this effect continues to affect today, erasing opportunities and names of scientific women.

A pregnancy should not be an obstacle to achieving your goals. The CONACYT scholarships are grants with the objective of contributing to scientific and technological development, and I honestly do not see how a pregnancy can interfere with this. These scholarships should be distributed to those who wish to continue studying, regardless of gender, identity, whether or not you became pregnant for any reason, etc. Any person with the desire to continue to improve should not be excluded just because of a pregnancy.

Listen live to social leaders share, in an interview, some of their experiences

The path of a woman in science

In the world of science, it is certain that there are many brilliant women, on this occasion we will speak and recognize the trajectory of someone who is an enthusiast by nature, who seeks accessibility and use of resources in a sustainable and equitable way to achieve a better world. through technology. We are referring to Ximena Cruz, Developer Relations at Software Guru, mechatronics engineer from the TECNM Veracruz campus, Regional Ambassador of the Technovation Girls Veracruz Chapter and Chair of the IEEE WIE Veracruz Section. She collaborates in communities, mentor, organizer of technological events; she promotes the STEM / STEAM movement and maker culture to reduce the gender and digital divide through spaces.

When talking about Ximena, we are talking about someone who knows and is clear that there is not a single value that guides her in her life, but there are several that have influenced her, however, perseverance is one of the most important since that, he says, we can have motivation and a lot of positive values, but sometimes if we start to feel bad or we stray from our goals or our path, perseverance is what will lift us up and keep us as people responsible, equitable and fair among many other values.

Ximena admires how young people apply science and technology without losing humanity, as well as their energy and the ease that many have to express themselves, since as she mentions, we express ourselves in different ways to manifest creativity, innovation, our thoughts. and feelings, and has greater admiration every time we grow up, prejudices also increase, and these same ones make us limit ourselves.

He considers that, throughout his life, many pieces of advice have influenced, however, one of the most important has been that of taking advantage of privileges to give voice to others, since “sometimes we give an opinion based on in our privileges or we are in a bubble and sometimes we come to see them as a whole.

Mostly it depends a lot on the situation in which you find yourself, the position and the privileges you have at that moment, and this has its two faces. The negative side: when you get to that point where you start to doubt yourself, you wonder why you’re not doing what and the comparison begins. The positive side: when you realize what you have, and that this is going to help you enhance your abilities, they have taken you to where you are, but beyond that, you can take advantage of them to support your colleagues, friends or people. that you may not know, but you know they need that boost and they don’t have it “.

Now, when talking about her career as a woman in the world of science, she mentions that one of the great challenges that girls and women have today are stereotypes, prejudices and certain paradigms in which, depending on where we are or where we want to go, we are almost always going to find a block, especially social and, this is not at all new, for example, the famous “glass ceilings”, so he advises them to try and try it. “There are a lot of branches, there will always be a place for us, and if you don’t know, don’t worry, because nobody is born knowing and as you advance you get to know, and you will find endless allies who can support you with any doubts you may have, they can share materials from which you can learn. But if you are going to learn that it is in community, do not be afraid and if you have blockages, ask for help”.

Message join the Sea Inside

“First, dear girls and women, we are in a good time in which there are many women’s movements that want to help you. I invite you to try, try, learn, get to know and do it like a girl with great pride because this world is going to continue changing and to need you to make it more diverse, inclusive and equitable.”

Success stories that transcend

Silvia Linda Torres-Castilleja

One of the great open secrets that exists is that, in many fields, including science, you can find great female profiles. Women who have come very far, and have left their mark as a base or example for all the rest of us who follow behind. There is no doubt, unfortunately, that to get to know many of these women you have to google them to be able to name them, but this is not synonymous with their achievements being of little relevance, on the contrary, we are pleasantly surprised when we see the paths they have traced and the traces they have left.

Silvia Linda Torres Castilleja is a great example of the aforementioned. She is a notable Mexican, who, among various reasons, has stood out for being the first woman nationally to earn a Ph.D. in astronomy. It is worth mentioning that she also obtained the L’Oréal Unesco award from the UN in the category of “Women of Science”, this due to her research on the chemical composition of planetary nebulae; she was president of the International Astronomical Union, as well as coordinator of the Year of Astronomy in Mexico.

She is considered one of the most internationally recognized Mexican scientists for her research on interstellar matter, for this reason, among many other reasons, she is a Mexican pride and without a doubt a great example for all girls and women, above all, for those who seek to forge their way in science and who are clear that the only limit is space.

10 positive notes

To read

“Why women will save the planet” written by several Authors are essays and interviews that not only want to provoke reflection, but also a collective action to change everything.

To know

Katherine Johnson is a mathematician whose calculations have been fundamental to America’s space exploration.

To know

The General Assembly of the United Nations on December 22, 2015 decides to proclaim February 11 as the international day of women and girls in science.