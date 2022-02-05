With Esteban Andrada responsible for the goal, Monterrey was eliminated from the Club World Cup

Monterrey was eliminated from the Club World Cup and Andrada was responsible for the 1-0



In what was the second valid commitment for the Club World Cup that takes place in the United Arab Emirates, Al-Ahly from Egypt gave the note and eliminated Monterrey from Mexico, who had the Argentines Esteban Andrada, Matías Kranevitter, Maximiliano Meza and Rogelio Funes Mori among their headlines. The hero of the Africans was Mohamed Hany, who decreed the final 1-0 at the Al Nahyan stadium, after a false start by the selected goalkeeper albiceleste.

After an overflow from the left sector at minute 8 of the complement, Andrada tried to defuse the danger and deflected the ball at the height of the penalty spot, he could not grab and served it to the scorer of the night, who with an accurate shot made The effort of the former Boca and two other defenders who were located at the mouth of the goal was sterile.

Those led by Javier Aguirre did not find the way to reach an equality that would have forced extra time and they said goodbye to the dream of being world champions in their debut. Verminwho had just been summoned by Lionel Scaloni in the last double date for the South American Qualifiers (he was on the bench in the 1-0 victory against Colombia in Córdoba), was at the center of criticism.

Tomorrow in Abu Dhabi it will be the turn of Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal vs. UAE’s Al-Jazirathat on Thursday they thrashed AS Pirae of Tahiti 4-1: the winner of this key will qualify for the semifinal to be held on Wednesday, February 9 at the stadium Mohammed bin Zayed in front of Chelsea, brand new champion of the Champions League. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, February 8, the first semi between Al-Ahly and Palmeiras from Brazil.

The long-awaited final will be on Saturday, February 12 in the stadium Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, at 1:30 p.m. (Argentine time). Monterrey will have the consolation of showing up to play for fifth and sixth place in the competition on 9/2 against the loser of Al-Hilal and Al-Jazira.

