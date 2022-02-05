With a thread on Twitter they explain the intense relationship between Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

One of the news that most surprised the entertainment world back in 2019 was the wedding between Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus After a relationship that began in 2009, and although not everything was hunky-dory in their love story, both decided to take the big step and get married; but nevertheless, their stage as spouses lasted a short time. The million dollar question “what happened?” the answer has been resolved in a Twitter thread.

And it is that, the public relationship between the Australian actor and the famous Hannah Montana lasted more than 10 yearsHowever, despite the fact that they divorced in 2019, the story of the couple continues to captivate their fans.

Through the social network of the little bird, where the tweeter identified as @milesholy made a thread where he told everything that the two stars lived in their time of relationship and marriagewhich were presumably full of deception, trauma and pain that led them to put a real end to their love story.

THE HIGHS OF MILEY CYRUS AND LIAM HEMSWORTH

To put them in context, the user began the thread narrating when Miley and Liam met in 2009when she was 16 and he was 19 and they both worked on the movie “The Last Song”. At that time, the singer introduced him as her best friend, however, the chemistry between the two made the Hannah Montana actress feel attracted to him.

Even in an interview, the artist commented on what were your first impressions of the brother of the famous Chris Hemsworth and how quickly they clicked to work together.

“I thought he didn’t want the role and was just the typical confident, handsome guy. I talked to him and saw that he was the most genuinely precious and sweet person.the chemistry was instant from the moment he walked through the door and we met again, we were excited to work and learn together”, he commented.

According to what was published, both “confirmed” their relationship that same year, when they were caught kissing at the Nashville airport and from that moment on, the actor accompanied her on her tour of the United Kingdom – although she kept calling him her friend. It was just at that time that a somewhat dominant attitude appeared on the part of the actor, since asked the interpreter of “Wrecking ball” to close her Twitter account.

Miley deleted the account and about this she said that Liam wanted her to leave the social network for “good reasons” and despite all this, it seemed that their relationship was going from strength to strength until, in 2010Hemsworth’s manager confirmed their first separation due to their schedules.

COMMITMENT CONFIRMED, BUT FIRST RUMORS OF INFIDELITY EMERGED

In April 2010 both officially returned and Miley returned to Twitter, where in addition to promoting his Gypsy Heart Tour, he also congratulated Liam on his role in The Hunger Games. At that time they began to emerge rumors that this pair had gotten engagedbut it was until June 2012 when they confirmed that they would marry and in several interviews they made it very clear that this was not an impulsive decision.

Despite the fact that everything seemed hunky-dory between the couple, that same year the former Disney star released a new album that she worked with Pharrel Williams and presumably on several songs -which were discarded- the singer made it clear that his relationship with the actor was quite complicateda, in addition to the fact that at that time the gossip appeared that he was cheating on her with actress January Jonesafter seeing them leave the after party together from the Oscars.

EVEN EIZA GONZÁLEZ WAS IN HIS LOVE STORY!

At those moments Miley denied the rumors and made it clear that their commitment was still standing, but in September 2013 it was announced that they had officially endedfor the second time.

As if that were not enough, just one day after the news was confirmed, images of Liam kissing Eiza González appeared and having a good time together.

THEY FINALLY MARRIED, BUT THEIR MARRIAGE LASTED EIGHT MONTHS

Although Liam Hemsworth was dating Eiza González, in 2015and even though no one could believe it, got back with mileybut with a much lower profile.

The two continued, although as in their entire relationship, each one had a different vision of what they wanted and that was clear in the song “slide-away”, which allegedly in a version that did not see the light, Cyrus talks about his substance abuse and how Liam wanted her to be the one typical wife and had children.

They continued like this until 2018 officially got married Without informing practically anyone, only their closest families and friends were present at the ceremony. However, after losing his house in Malibu and after eight months of marriageLiam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus they split up for goodcompletely closing one of the most intense stories and full of returns in the entertainment world.