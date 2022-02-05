Will Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have twins? This is how Mhoni Seer predicts it | VIDEO

Since the end of last November it has been rumored that Rihanna Y ASAP Rocky They were expecting a baby, however, it was not until January 31 that the couple made the news official with photos where you can see the pregnant belly of the creator of Fenty Beauty. Although the announcement made his followers happy, there are many people who wonder if it will be a boy or a girl, and Mhoni Seer seems to have the answer.

The news about the “Don’t Stop The Music” singer’s pregnancy came as her fans await more news about the release of her new studio album, which will mark her return to music after the success of the album ‘Anti’ (2016). Although the singer has said that she already has some songs, she has not revealed the official date on which it will be available on digital platforms.

Mhoni Vidente assures that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky will have twins

Although RiRi has shown some photos of her ‘baby bump’, both she and ASAP Rocky They have preferred to remain secretive about certain details of their pregnancy. But nevertheless, Mhoni Seer, who is very popular in Latin America for his accurate predictions about the lives of celebrities, predicted that the Barbadian singer could be expecting twins.

In addition to pointing out that the businesswoman could have a double pregnancy, the Cuban assured that she would have a boy and a girl, who will be born healthy and will receive a lot of love from their parents and the people around them.

“Congratulations to Rihanna, they are twins, I already told you, they are twins; It’s a girl and a boy, it’s a blessing,” he said. Mhoni Seer on his YouTube channel.

Although information about how many months pregnant she is is unknown, fans believe that Rihanna could be in the fifth month of pregnancy. According to reports from ‘Us Weekly’, the singer could give birth during the spring of 2022. They also pointed out that the family is very happy and excited about their baby.

The American media also indicated that, a month ago, the couple gave the news to their relatives, amid the speculation that was around. Although they initially wanted to keep it a secret, Rihanna Y ASAP Rocky They made the decision to share the news with their followers with some photos on the streets of New York and with vintage outfits, jeans, as well as luxurious jewelry that adorned their pregnancy belly.