Will Atlético de Madrid achieve a €35 million sale?

“I needed to get my head out of the world of Atlético de Madrid for a while because I’ve been there since I was 12 years old and everything affected me much more. If the fans whistle you, it affects you much more because those people are your people. And when you have difficult moments, the you live differently”. So I spoke recently Saul Niguez about his arrival at Chelsea.

The 27-year-old midfielder arrived on loan from Atletico Madrid in the final stretch of the last summer transfer market. On loan for this season, he is having a hard time having a leading role against the great competition that the blues have in his core and he has barely been able to participate in 14 games.

A purchase option of €35 million

But, despite this situation, says the Daily Star that in the Chelsea They do not rule out a market maneuver that could end up ensuring its continuity for the coming course. Aware that he is a quality player and that they need a high-carat spinal cord, the British can consider their purchase.

That would mean, according to this medium, an investment of no less than €35 million. Obviously there is still a long way to go until the end of the season when these types of decisions are made, but the fact that they are already considering that possibility opens up quite a range of opportunities.