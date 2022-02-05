why the tragedy written by Shakespeare 400 years ago, is still an obsession for Hollywood

MacBeth

A ghost that appears out of nowhere and walks along the wall of a castle to the total horror of an outdated prince. A hunchbacked king addresses the audience squarely and confidently as he laments passing through “the winter of our discontent.” “Be quiet!” he orders us a chorus before plunging us into the most famous, tragic and romantic love story. A king demands his daughters know how much they love him, but in dollars and cents. Three witches whisper about when they will meet a Scottish soldier to prophesy that one day his children will be kings, but he will not.

Hamlet, Richard III, Romeo and Julietthe King Lear and of course, Macbeth. “Silence has action” said Charly García and in the works of William Shakespeare, action is what is left over. The bard of Avon knew how to start a scene. He was a master of principles.

perhaps because of this, the coen brothers –or one half of that film tandem, Joel– have chosen Shakespeare to continue reinventing and testing the limits of film genres in their particular laboratory.

The Tragedy of Macbeth, a great version of Shakespeare’s classic on AppleTV +

Light, camera… Shakespeare

Shakespeare then, as was said, is action. Except that for this movie the Coen brothers went from joint chemistry… to breaking up. After almost four decades of work, they parted ways. Joel was the one who took charge of this transposition since Ethan “was not interested”, as he explained. The real instigator or culprit (something very Lady Macbeth, forgive the paradox) was Frances McDormand, protagonist of the adaptation and wife of Joel. She was the most recent Oscar winner for Best Actress (for Nomadland, by Chloé Zhao) who suggested the adaptation to her husband.

It stars Denzel Washington as the noble lord Macbeth of the nobility of Scotland and the first thing that strikes you is his original title: no Macbethotherwise The Tragedy of Macbeth, as if it wanted to carry all the thickness of a classic published… 399 years ago. It is the Elizabethan author’s shortest tragedy and was probably first published in 1623. Currently it can be seen through the Apple TV + platform.

The dialogues respect the original text, but the staging seems somewhere in between, between period and timeless. It is flat (not flat), of a black and white not coming from the illumination chiarooscuro expressionist that fed the black film of the 40s, but rather as an eternal “American night” (the technique used in the cinema to set a night lighting). With limited spaces and a more resolute bet on the stage towards the theatrical (although in this case a “theatrical” that also abbreviates from cinema) this Macbeth also reminiscent of the landscapes, both mental and visual, and Nordic of Ingmar Bergman’s classic, the seventh seal. Macbeth It is considered one of Shakespeare’s most political works. His theme is ambition and power. Of all the author’s works during the reign of James I, patron of Shakespeare’s theater company, this is perhaps the one that most emphasizes the relationship between the author and his king. In this sense, a possible relationship, influence or intertextuality with Ivan the Terrible trilogy by Sergei Eisenstein. In this Macbeth As in the Russian’s film, there is an abundance of that almost vaulted staging, somewhat gothic, of murmurs, close-ups, prophecies and courtly conspiracies. After all, the Eisestein trilogy was also his most veiled political work of “socialist realism” with which he symbolized all his discontent with Stalin’s tyranny.

Denzel Washington is the protagonist of The Tragedy of Macbeth, by AppleTV +

Macbethby Orson Welles

Of all the transpositions, you have to start with one of the most Shakespearean (outside the UK) of directors. the genius behind The citizen (now we know, shared genius, as David Fincher’s Mank demonstrated) he always showed devotion to the English bard from his beginnings, with his production company, the Mercury Theater. The man who had shaken the United States with his false and live account of an alien invasion, also had to call on his imagination for a Macbeth budget slack. Made by Republic Studios, a studio specializing in westerns (far from the financial capabilities of Paramount, MGM or RKO). Welles complained that the costumes he wore to play his Macbeth “made him look like the Statue of Liberty” or “looked like a western.” Still, without any big stars, the film (battered by his own studio) gradually received more acceptance with the later Wellesian cinephilia. Partly also due to the skill to provide it with staging and depth of field in a small studio. John L. Russell, his cinematographer, 12 years later would win the Oscar in that category for his work for the also black and white Psychosisby Hitchcock.

MacBeth, the film adaptation of Orson Welles

Blood Throne: A Macbeth nippon

Akira Kurosawa, despite being a devotee of writing his own material, treated his adaptations and scripts with equal passion. Among the first, he endowed his particular style with works by Dashiell Hammett, Akutagawa and Dostoevsky. adaptation of Macbeth, throne of blood, features her “fetish” actor, Toshiro Mifune in the lead role. All the action takes place in the period of medieval Japanese civil wars. A curious fact: the Shakespearean expert Peter Brook (director, among others of Lord of the Flies) regarded the film as a masterpiece, but at the same time denied that it was a “true Shakespeare film because of its language”.

Throne of Blood, the adaptation of Macbeth by Akira Kurosawa

Roman Polanski’s version

If the plot of Macbeth is eminently political, Polanski’s personal plot, when he directed it, was nightmarish and horrifying: it was his first film after the brutal murder of his wife Sharon Tate at the hands of the Manson clan. Produced by magnate Hugh Heffner, creator of Playboy, it was an American-English co-production filmed in England. Box office and critical failure, perhaps the touch Playboy It can be felt in some nudes of Francesca Annis as Lady Macbeth. This, added to the original poster for the film, gives the ensemble more of a gothic horror movie look from the famous English studio Hammer, than a Polanski classic.

Macbeth, in the Roman Polanski version, from 1971

Other versions

Andrzej Wajda, the Polish director of ashes and diamondsdirected in 1962 Macbeth in Siberiaabout deportations to Siberia at the time of the Tsars.

For its part, severed heads, is by the avant-garde Brazilian director Glauber Rocha, an outstanding figure of the Brazilian “Cinema novo”. Buñuel-inspired (especially The Golden Age), was filmed in Spain and features Paco Rabal in the leading role. It is a metaphor (at times quite obvious and frontal) of dictatorships (and even of popular governments) and of the asymmetrical and colonialist relationship between Spain and America.

In 2006 Australian director Geoffrey Wright made an adaptation with Sam Worthington as Macbeth. Shot in Melbourne, it uses a gang and gangster film setting and genre, but largely maintains the language of the original work.

Lady Macbeth

If all Shakepeare begins with nerve, verve and action, we must not forget its women. Sometimes not as protagonists, but essential. and perhaps Lady Macbeth be one of its most relevant characters. Played by Frances McDormand in the new version, throughout history she was faced by actresses like Vivien Leigh, Simone Signoret, Glenda Jackson, Judi Dench, Angela Bassett and the French Marion Cotillard.

In recent years, the analysis of the character has been enriched, with philosophical, psychoanalytic and even feminist interpretations.