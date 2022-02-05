Why Rosamund Pike Turned To Tom Cruise For Advice After Throwing Up Three Times Before Filming ‘Gone Girl’

girl is gone It was a film that changed the career of actress Rosamund Pike. She received almost unanimous praise for her portrayal of Amy Dunn, which eventually earned her an Oscar nomination. But preparing for David Fincher’s film was unlike anything he had experienced in previous films. And after unforeseen circumstances left her ill, she turned to an old co-star on Tom Cruise for help.

Why Rosamund Pike Cried When She Was Offered The Role In ‘Gone Girl’

One of Rosamund Pike’s first screen roles was as a Bond girl at the age of 21. The actress had an affair with another Bond girl in Halle Berry in the Pierce Brosnan film. Die another day. Although the film brought some recognition to the actor, it also had a downside.

“It cemented a sort of cold patrician, frigid, English, distant image,” Pike once told Variety. “People think I lie about my age. I never had the opportunity to do those young roles.”

Pike would later go on to work in more supporting roles before Fincher offered him the opportunity to be in Girl is gone. Aside from Pike’s natural abilities as an actor, Fincher felt that Pike’s own personal experiences made her a perfect fit for Amy. He thought that Pike might pick up on Amy’s feelings of being an only child, since Pike also had no siblings. A dinner Fincher had with Pike only cemented what he originally suspected.

“The role is really difficult and Rosamund was born to play it,” said Fincher.

This put Pike into a whirlwind of emotions that soon brought her to tears.

“I was incredibly excited and incredibly scared,” Pike said of the experience. “Suddenly you feel so small. I thought, ‘I’m embarking on this thing that I’ve always wanted.’ I’m going to cry now.”

Why Rosamund Pike Seeked Tom Cruise’s Advice For ‘Gone Girl’ After Getting Sick

Things went a bit bad for Pike a day before filming. She was wracked with nerves, and the night before production started, she somehow fell ill with a 103-degree fever.

“I threw up three times,” Pike revealed. “My body was going through a lot of changes.”

If Pike had been shooting his previous movies, he would have had more time to adjust and recover for the production.

“Usually I’ve had the luxury of coming in a couple of weeks later,” Pike said.

But to be the star of girl is gone, she had to be on set the first day. This prompted Pike to approach her. jack reacher help mate.

“I thought, ‘I have to reach out to someone who has been in this position,’” he continued.

He emailed Tom Cruise, and Cruise immediately replied to Pike. He told Pike about his own experiences preparing for his 1981 film. taps

“Trust yourself,” Cruise told her. “’You’re in the hands of a great director. Are you ready.'”

But that did little to ease Pike’s worries.

“There were frequent times when I would go home and say, ‘I’m going to give up,'” Pike confided.

Rosamund Pike explains why she got pregnant after playing Amy Dunn: ‘I brought a lot of nasty things into the world playing Amy’

Fortunately for Pike’s concerns, many praised her performance as Amy Dunn. But playing such a complex character left a mark on the Condemn star. So much so that he influenced the decisions he made in his personal life.

“I finished playing Amy and thought, ‘I have to create a human being, after that person.’ I think she really did. I didn’t know where to go from there, professionally. I brought a lot of nasty things into the world playing Amy,” Pike once told Collider. “She is not a relaxing person to play. There is nothing authentic in it. I guess there’s when she’s scathing and honest. In her dealings with other people, she is never herself.”

This led to a revelation about Pike herself.

“So, I think I needed to be relentlessly authentic and myself for a while, and bring an innocent human being into the world,” she said.

