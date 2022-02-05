Why is Tigres in fifth place in Clausura 2022?

The Amazons are placed in fifth place and hope to return to the first three places in the championship.

tigers is facing Mazatlan for Day 6 of the Women’s MX League in search of about three points that will put him among the top positions in the table. The Amazons are in fifth place in the table, with one match pending, and have only secured two wins and two draws.

Tigres is in fifth place in the table with two wins and two draws. imago7

tigers He has tied four leaders in the regular phase of the contest, while his worst tournaments finished in third place (Clausura 2018 and Clausura 2019). In view of Mazatlanthe Amazonas will try to show that they are still one of the best squads in the championship, while the Sinaloa team will seek to achieve their second victory.

The match will be played at El Kraken this Friday at 8:00 p.m. in Mexico City and you can enjoy it on ESPN and Star+. ESPNDigital shares five reasons that could have influenced why tigers sign a weak start in Clausura 2022.

Outings of important footballers

Any soccer team suffers when several of its main figures leave the institution to face new challenges. The irregular level of tigers at the start of Closure 2022 happens largely to the outputs of players like Katty Martinez Y Maria Sanchez.

Sánchez closed his cycle in the feline group to join the Houston Dash of the National Women’s Soccer Leaguewhile Katty Martinez starred in one of the “bombs” of the transfer market by joining the Águilas del America.

Losing a final at home to Rayadas

The Amazons signed an extraordinary opening 2021 by not losing a single match throughout the Regular Phase. The team from El ‘Volcán’ won 15 of the 17 games they played, qualified for the Liguilla in first place with 47 units and looked like the favorites to win the three-time championship.

Tigres lost the 2021 Apertura championship to Rayadas. Getty Images

However, scratched they surprised tigersand in an exciting final, they managed to lift the title by being better in the decisive penalty shootout.

Only one reinforcement has stood out

The feline squad lost one of the most important figures in the Women’s MX League with the output of Katty Martinez to America, but the royal club did not sit idly by and managed to replace the Mexican attacker with a brand new signing. tigers was made from the services of mia fishelwho is considered one of the most important young talents in the United States.

However, due to physical problems, Mia did not make her debut until matchday 5 of the Closure 2022 and his participation was limited to 25 minutes against Tijuana. Cat fans are no doubt hoping that Fishel can soon reach his best and have the same impact he is having. Uchenna KanuNigerian footballer who came tigers for this tournament and has four goals in four games.

End of an era?

The Women’s MX League was created in 2017 and during this period, tigers They have been one of the main protagonists of the championship by winning four titles, highlighting a two-time championship, and participating in seven of the eight finals that have been played in the history of the league.

However, every team that experiences great moments also goes through difficult stages and tigers they could go through one in Clausura 2022. Although the Felinas have not shown their best side at the beginning of the new tournament, it would be a mistake to rule them out for the crown.