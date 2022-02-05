Why did Memo Ochoa and Oswaldo Sánchez distance themselves?

Midtime Editorial

The bad relationship between Oswaldo Sanchez and Francisco Guillermo Ochoa was manifested after a clash they had at the end of the match between Mexico and Panama (tricolor triumph 1-0), although the distancing comes from further back.

A video from 2010 caused the relationship between the two goalkeepers to crack, and in it Ochoa is seen “eating a goal”while Sánchez was caught making the gesture that he was going to enter the field, which was misinterpreted by the Americanist.

“We were with the total party in Torreón because the national team had never been to play there. Suddenly they told me: ‘Doesn’t it make you want to get involved?’ I was with Chato Rodríguez and Carlos Ochoa, whom I had invited to my box and Rubén “el Chloroform” Padilla tells me, Doesn’t it make you want to get in? and I say ‘yes’it occurs to me to move the bag and that’s where the camera takes me”, detailed the now TUDN analyst in November of last year.

In a conversation with Andrés Vaca and Alejandro de la Rosa, Sánchez added that he would be unable to attack Ochoa.

“Memo, I have no need to make fun of you, nor would I ever do it because we were professional colleagues. That somehow broke the relationship. I would never make fun of it,” she said.

What happened between Oswaldo and Ochoa?

During the interviews after the qualifying match, Ochoa pointed out “The people who were in the team know it, who work with you and who sometimes they forget that they were here and what they experienced here”, to which the former Chivas and Santos replied that they were not there to cheer.