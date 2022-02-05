Why Ben Affleck Might Still Play Batman

Affleck brought the Dark Knight to life in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Justice League” before announcing his departure. However, shortly after it was revealed that he will reprise the character in “The Flash”. (Warner Bros.)

the future of Ben Affleck is very uncertain and nothing is said about his permanence in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). After the failure of League of Justice (Justice League)the actor stepped aside from the role and did not return until Zack Snyder decided to release the version that had never been able to make it to the cinema when Joss Whedon took his place in the director’s chair. Likewise, it was announced that he would also return to be the Gotham vigilante for Flashthe movie with Ezra Miller. Has he really been left out of the movies?

Amid the speculation, Miller decided to put the icing on the cake with a strange post on his social networks. Regarding the release of his solo film this year, it was reported that Affleck would appear for the last time as the Knight of the night in this film and would not return, to which the interpreter of Barry Allen reacted mockingly: he wrote some ” Ha ha ha” on this news. Which leads us to think that it would be a very important clue and perhaps… a spoiler.

Ezra Miller’s post about Ben Affleck as Batman. (instagram)

Andy Muschietti (behind the two installments of Item) will direct the new cinematographic bet focused on the most famous speedster of DC Comics, where such important facts of the comics as the flash point. As you remember, this known event occurs after the Flash interferes with reality and causes great changes in the universe of superheroes and villains.

In addition to Ezra Millerother stars that will take place on screen will be Ben Affleck and Michael Keatontwo interpreters of Batman at the cinema. If the rumors about Affleck’s departure are false, that would indicate that more of him will be seen in the following projects that involve these characters in live action. On the other hand, the introduction of Robert Pattinson In that same role, he puts pressure on the change of star, although nothing is ruled out from the moment it is confirmed that different versions of the superhero can coexist thanks to Allen.

The American actor was the successor of Christian Bale in the versions of Batman for the cinema. (Warner Bros.)

Flash it will be a singular event in the DCEU

Certainly, Flash It is one of the projects that has taken the longest to reach the big screen. Its development dates back several years and did not materialize as the solid idea of ​​a project until 2014, although some time later, it was aligned as an integrated narrative to the DCEU. There are various directors who were on board the production such as Seth Grahame-Smith, Rick Famuyiwa, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, but finally left it due to creative differences.

The last to be chosen was Muschietti and filming took place between April and October 2021, due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The main premise is how Barry Allen goes back in time to prevent the murder of his mother and unleashes a series of consequences in the timeline in his multiple attempts to achieve his mission. Warner Bros. scheduled the premiere for November 4, 2022 and, to date, there are no major changes regarding the movie calendar.

