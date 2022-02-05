Who would be Canelo Álvarez’s most difficult rival in 2022

Golovkin is one of the boxers proposed by Eddie Hearn for Álvarez’s itinerary (Photo: EFE)

Although the rival has not been confirmed Cinnamon Álvarez will face in May 2022the rumors and their statements have put four candidates on the horizon. Given this, Eddie Hearn, promoter of Matchroom Boxing, spoke about the fighters that make up the range of options for the man from Guadalajara and assured that the most dangerous boxer he could face is one that he has already faced in the past and whose story could end in September 2022that is to say, Gennady Golovkin.

During an interview for the media boxingnews24, the character in charge of promoting the most recent fights of the best pound for pound assured that, despite the options that he has in front of him, “It all comes down to money, of course, but also to what Cinnamon and Eddy Reynoso likes them more. They have all the belts and the money, the legacy. The fight with Golovkin remains the biggest for all the championships at 168 pounds.”

Hearn was forceful in assuring that the Kazakh GGG would be the most complicated and attractive rival for the Cinnamon in 2022. He even ranked him above other quality fighters like Jermall Charlo, who has been listed by critics as the only one capable of demanding and beating the Mexican.

Although he is considered the best middleweight boxer, Eddie Hearn underestimated Jermall Charlo (Photo: Instagram / @futureofboxing)

“Jermall Charlo would be the easiest opponent to beat for Cinnamon in comparison with GGG or Dmitry Bivol. I consider that the fight with Golovkin would be much more brutal than against Charlo and I see the fight with Bivol as much more tricky from a technical point of view, but Charlo is also a great fighter.” deepened during his speech.

It is worth mentioning that Golovkin is one of the boxers proposed by Eddie Hearn for Álvarez’s itinerary. The condition of the Mexican to make the confrontation a reality would be do it under the conditions of 168 pounds and for the undisputed title. The other fighter who would complete his plan is the Russian Dmitry Bivolwho has an undefeated record of 19 fights with 11 knockouts and the title endorsed by the World Boxing Association (WBA) at 175 lbs.

On the other hand, Jermall Charlo was proposed by Al Haymon, from PBC. The Texas-born boxer has an undefeated record of 32 fights with 22 knockouts. In addition to being cataloged as the best exponent of his division in the middle ESPNsince June 2019 holds the title endorsed by the World Boxing Council (WBC) at 160 lbs. In his case, he too would have to move up to super middleweight.

Gennady Golovkin will have to go up to 168 pounds if Canelo agrees to fight him (Photo: Seteve Marcus/REUTERS)

While the three characters await Álvarez’s final decision, Ilunga Makabu is also preparing for a possible fight. And it is that, in accordance with the intention that Eddy Reynoso announced at the 59th Annual Convention of the WBC, Cinnamon will seek the cruiserweight title. Thus, after having made a successful defense against Thabiso Mchunu, the Congolese waits for the challenge from Guadalajara.

Whatever the decision of the best pound for pound in the world, there will be a title involved in each of their fights. In case you choose Charlo or GGG, he would be forced to defend his super middleweight titles. If the vision for him is at light heavyweight, he could win his second crown against Bivol, although if he issues the challenge against Makabu, he would be headed for the Obtaining a fajilla in its fifth weight division.

Another of the Canelo Team’s goals is to start a fight at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. However, all doubt will be dispelled when Saúl Álvarez returns to the gym and reveals what the course will be immediately that will take your career.

