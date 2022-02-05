Who was Angelina Jolie’s mother and why do they say she looks like Shiloh

Since Shiloh was born, it was known that she had won the genetic lottery, but the question was: who would she look like? To Brad Pitt or Angelina Jolie?

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt fulfilled 15 years last Mayand after months without being seen by the press, she surprised the world with her current appearance.

Shiloh and her 16-year-old sister Zahara made a splash with their upcycled looks. They both borrowed iconic mom dresses to wear on the Eternals red carpets.

In the case of Shilohrevived the eternal discussion of whether he looks like dad or mom.

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt looks just like her grandmother Marcheline Bertrand and the internet has the proof:

Who was Marcheline Bertrand?

Angelina Jolie He comes from a family of actors. Her father is Jon Voight and her mother was Marcheline Bertrand.

Bertrand was born in Illinois on May 9, 1950. He grew up in Riverdale, grew up in Chicago, until he had to move to Beverly Hills, where he began his acting career in the 1970s.

Marcheline was married for seven years to Angelina’s father with whom she had two children: Angelina and James.

Her second husband was Tom Bessamra, to whom she was married for the last five years of her life.

Marcheline went beyond acting. In 1983 she founded Woods Road Productionswhere she would serve as executive producer of the 2005 Trudell documentary, a chronicle of legendary Native American activist and poet, John Trudell.

The film won the Special Jury Prize at the Seattle International Film Festival and was also nominated at the Sundance and Tribeca Film Festivals.

Marcheline continued her humanitarian work after practically leaving acting and producing behind, eventually receding from the public eye and giving up interviews and dealing with the press.

founded the All Tribes Foundation and produced a benefit concert for Afghan women on International Women’s Day in 2003.

In 2007, Bertrand died after a nearly eight-year battle with ovarian and breast cancer.

Voight, Angelina’s father, did not attend the funeral. He simply sent a letter of condolence to her children, which caused the actress to distance herself from her father for years.

Jolie and Brad Pitt experienced this disease very closely, which marked the family forever. They were with her until the moment of her death.

Since then, Angelina has pampered her memory and has followed part of the solidarity work undertaken by her mother.