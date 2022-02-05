Who is Vanessa Medina, the popular “fitness mom” who was criticized for her clothing? Photo: Getty Images | illustrative

Vanessa Medina’s name became popular after her amazing photos went viral and she was dubbed the “fitness mom”. And although there were those who recognized the woman beauty, also received criticism for taking her son to school dressed in tight sportswear.

But who is Vanessa Medina, the “fitness mom”?

From its official Facebook account, it is known that the called “fitness mom” lives in Holy Cross of the Sierra, bolivia, a city whose tropical climate attracts tourists from the country who can visit museums, cultural centers and heritage buildings, among others.

In the same social network, vanessa medina claims to be lawyer by profession and his studies of bachelor’s degree I would have studied them at Santa Cruz Private Technological University, educational institution of the place where it resides.

Medina is very active on social networks, where she usually share photographys of their exercise routines with which he has achieved the spectacular figure that he owns and that has earned him the admiration of several netizens.

According to reports, Vanessa Medina, the “fitness mom”, She has also stood out in competitions in Bolivia, where she was awarded the Miss Fitness Bolivia. The beautiful woman has an amazing figure after becoming a mother four years ago.

The “fitness mom” goes viral

Recently, vanessa It went viral on social networks when she was caught leaving her son at school; and although it seemed like a normal action, the woman was the target of criticism for her tight clothing.

However, in the face of criticism, thefitness mom” I know defended and lamented that they had exposed their 4-year-old son, a fact that, he said, constitutes a crime.

Before the attacks, vanessa medina has also received the support of dozens of netizens who recognize the woman and her beauty.