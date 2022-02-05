Which Galaxy S22 is more powerful? Snapdragon vs Exynos: real tests

There is less than a week left for Samsung to reveal all the official details of the Galaxy S22. The trio will arrive in style with interesting news that we already know from most models. Today we have good and bad news for Samsung lovers: the benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with Exynos chip and Qualcomm chip. We are going to tell you the differenceswhich markets host each version, and why you shouldn’t care too much.

Two chips for the Galaxy S22: Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Despite all the previous leaks, Samsung has decided to launch The Galaxy S22 with two versions of processors. You are following the exact same strategy you have been using for years.

Certain countries will receive the model with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and others the model with Exynos 2200. Which one is your turn? If you live in the US or in a country like China or Japan you will have the opportunity to buy it with a Qualcomm chip. If you live in any country in Europe or Latin America, you will do so with an Exynos chip.

And yes, this will be, in principle, the only substantial difference that US users will find compared to those in Mexico, for example.

Which Galaxy S22 model is more powerful?

2022 was not going to be an exception: the fight to see which model is more powerful is still present. Today they have been published Galaxy S22 Ultra benchmarks with both chips, so the comparison is served.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Single Core) | snapdragon- 1,168 | Exynos – 1,226

| Exynos – Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Multicore) | snapdragon- 3,508 | Exynos – 3,462

The results are pretty clear: both devices are very close And they make little difference. The Exynos is slightly more powerful in the single core test and the Snapdragon is slightly more powerful in the all core test.

The result? No user will be able to notice a real difference using both terminals. For this reason it should matter little that one model or another is distributed in your country, since the differences are almost nil. Something normal when both chips have a practically identical architecture.

These results will be repeated in the more modest models such as the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+as they will include an identical or very similar RAM, storage and chip configuration.