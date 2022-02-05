One of the platforms instant messaging most used by millions of people every day is WhatsApp, for both devices with Android and iOS. Whether through messages, photos, videos, video callsIt is an effective means of communication.

The advantages it offers are many, the main one is that it is constantly updated to offer a better experience to users. One of those new features is message reactions, similar to those on Facebook Messenger.

WhatsApp will release reactions in messages, this is how they will work. Photo: Reform



How the reactions will work

According to the WaBetaInfo portal, the site that reports every new update within WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform is working on the reaction of messages, for now it is only available within the beta version, so several users have already been able to use it.

The reactions to the messages are similar to those of Facebook, the main ones are the heart, laughter, surprise, sadness, anger and like, which are the ones in the beta version, and it is not yet known if they will change.

To use them, just press and hold on the message to which the user wants to react and the application will show the emojis that are available. As we mentioned, for now this function is only available in the beta version, if you want to be part of it, you must follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp and click on the ‘more options’ icon, that is, the three dots that are in the upper right corner.

Select ‘Linked Devices’

Click on ‘beta version for various devices’

Tap ‘join beta’

Being within this version of WhatsApp, the messages will continue to be encrypted from end to end, but there could be some changes, for example, that you cannot make calls or send messages from WhatsApp Web and the quality and performance of your app could be affected.

