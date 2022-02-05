WhatsApp: Trick to change the color of the app’s keyboard

Today we will introduce you to a trick within the WhatsApp application with which you will learn to change the color of the keyboard within your conversations, so continue reading.

If you want to change the color of the keyboard of WhatsApp, we will let you know how to achieve it right now.

The truth is that WhatsApp is used for a series of things such as exchanging messages and even making video calls or calls.

And it is that just by having the registered cell phone of the other person, you can start sending all kinds of messages such as GIFs, videos, photos, animated stickers, etc.

Although WhatsApp does not yet have the function to completely change the color, there is a fairly simple trick to modify the color of the keyboard of your conversations in a simple way and without the need to install applications, as long as you use Android.

STEPS TO CHANGE THE COLOR OF THE WHATSAPP KEYBOARD

The first thing will be to enter the WhatsApp application.

Then you should go to any conversation.

At that moment you must click on the keyboard the wheel or the gear.

There you will see a section that says “Themes”.

Click on it and a series of colors will appear.

Choose the one you want and that’s it, the WhatsApp keyboard will change color.

Remember that you can also put a photo or the image you want.

The objective is that you decorate WhatsApp as you like, either according to your personality or your favorite hue.

