WhatsApp, how to put the voice of Homer Simpson as a notification

If you are one of those who daily use WhatsAppone of the platforms instant messaging most popular, to stay in touch with friends, family or co-workers, you should know all the benefits it has.

From being able to send messages, photos, videos, voice memos, do video calls, etc., the options to keep in touch are many. Another advantage is that it is constantly updated to offer greater security to those who have an account.

WhatsApp, how to put the voice of Homer Simpson in notification. Photo: Reform



How to make Homer Simpson’s voice notify you of a message

Although most of its functions are familiar, there are some tricks you can apply to make it more fun, for example, making the voice of Homer Simpson let you know you have a new message. We tell you how to achieve it.

This is a trick that few people know, which allows you to change the tone of the notifications when you receive a message on WhatsApp, as long as you have a phone with an Android operating system. The steps you have to follow are:

Download in MP3 the Homer Simpson audio that you would like to play when you receive a message.

You can do it directly from a YouTube video and download it with apps like SnapTube.

When you have the audio, go to WhatsApp and click on the icon with the three points to then choose the “Settings” option and then “Notifications”.

Select the “Notification tone” option and add the MP3 audio you downloaded, at the end save all the changes.

Ready, this way you can make your cell phone sound different from others, one of the advantages is that you do not need to install external applications to achieve it, you just have to download the audio you want it to sound.

You can do it as many times as you want with the audios that you like the most, if at any time you want to return to the normal WhatsApp tone, you only have to select it in the Notification tone option.

