What to watch today on TV? Saturday, February 5, 2022 | TV

15.15 / Movistar Los Goya

‘7 French pool tables’

Spain, 2007 (118 minutes). Director: Grace Querejeta. Interpreters Maribel Verdú, Blanca Portillo, Jesús Castejón.

The filmmaker Gracia Querejeta, with the same intimate tone that characterizes her previous works, directs this acclaimed drama of self-improvement and love misunderstandings around a decadent billiard room. An x-ray of everyday life that based its undeniable quality on a flawless script and an interpretive duel (Maribel Verdú, awarded with the Goya, and Blanca Portillo, Silver Shell in San Sebastián) of the first.

15.40 / The Sixth

‘Passenger 57′

Passenger 57. United States, 1992 (80 minutes). Director: Kevin Hooks. Cast: Wesley Snipes, Bruce Payne, Elizabeth Hurley.

Only the presence of Wesley Snipes, an actor who at least knows how to get along with ease within the genre, separates this exhibition of aerial action from absolute chaos. Terrorists wanting to make a mess for a film that, simply and as mere afternoon entertainment, can be seen.

14.00 / Movistar LaLiga

Four appointments with LaLiga

Fans will be able to follow the four LaLiga matches that are played today throughout the day. The first (14.00) to jump onto the pitch will be Mallorca and Cádiz, two teams that are playing for salvation. At the same time, Elche will receive an Alavés team that cannot afford another defeat and is penultimate in the qualifying table. In the afternoon (18.00), Celta de Vigo will face Rayo Vallecano in Balaídos, a balanced clash in the middle of the table. And to end this Saturday session (9:00 pm), an Osasuna-Sevilla, with the Andalusians on the hunt for the leader, Real Madrid.

17.30 / Movistar Drama

‘The piano’

piano. United States, 1993 (115 minutes). Director: Jane Campion. Cast: Holly Hunter, Harvey Keitel, Sam Neill.

Jane Campion went back to the 19th century to set the action of this acclaimed gothic-romantic drama that achieved a resounding critical-commercial success (Palme d’Or and award for female performance at Cannes, and winner of three Oscars). Excellent cast, successful setting and Nyman’s unforgettable music.

18.25 / Thirteen

‘Wild Wild West’

United States, 1999 (101 minutes). Director: Barry Sonnefeld. Cast: Will Smith, Kevin Kline, Kenneth Branagh, Salma Hayek.

as it happened in men in black, Barry Sonnenfeld starred Will Smith, this time accompanied by Kevin Kline, to shape this mix of comedy and adventure adorned with good special effects. A typical example that a large budget is not always synonymous with quality. It has its audience.

18.38 / TCM

‘Road to Perdition’

road to perdition. United States, 2002 (111 minutes). Director: Sam Mendes. Cast: Tom Hanks, Paul Newman, Rob Maxey, Jude Law.

After achieving resounding success with AmericanBeauty, Sam Mendes confirmed his stature as a filmmaker with this outstanding drama depicting the story of a Depression-era hit man. The protagonist, when his work affects his private life, leading to the death of his wife and young son, embarks with his other son on a journey of revenge and redemption. The best, within the good general trend, the Hanks-Newman interpretive duel.

20.40 / RTVE Play

End of the Sanremo Festival

The race towards the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 has already begun. A dozen countries have already chosen their representatives for the 66th edition of the European event, which will be held in Turin on May 10, 12 and 14. Chanel will be the candidate from Spain after winning the Benidorm Fest with the theme SloMo. And this Saturday it’s Italy’s turn. The whole of Europe will be attentively watching the Grand Finale of the Sanremo Festival, which this year celebrates its 72nd edition. The artistic director Amadeus will present the show from the Ariston Theater, together with the model and actress Sabrina Ferilli. Like every year, the winner of the long-running contest will have the option of representing the host country in May.

21.30 / The 1

Green energies, in ‘Weekly Report’

Tonight, Weekly report will analyze the European Commission’s decision to classify nuclear energy and gas as “green”. This controversial decision has opened the debate on their role as transition energies against climate change. The program has visited the old Zorita nuclear power plant in Guadalajara, now almost completely dismantled but where 12 containers with 175 tons of high-intensity waste are still deposited. What’s more, in the report Influencers, pain and glory, this edition will deal with the impact it has on young people influencers your social media posts.

21.30 / The Sixth

New guests on ‘laSexta noche’

This Saturday, the sixth night analyze the current situation with the president of Cantabria, Miguel Ángel Revilla, and resolve all doubts about new variants, restrictions, masks and how to face the coming months of the pandemic with a panel of experts, doctors and scientists. In addition, he will interview Alberto San Juan, who will represent the play lorca in new york next week at the Teatre del Mar.

22.00 / Movistar Premieres 2

‘City of Lies’

City of Lies. United Kingdom, 2018 (112 minutes). Director: Brad Furman. Cast: Johnny Depp, Forest Whitaker, Toby Huss.

After various production problems, the difficulties of the American black community with the police, an issue that remains, decades later, fully topical, serves as the basis for this dramatic intrigue that bets almost everything on the presence of a cast as effective as known, headed by Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker. An entertaining story based on real events, which narrates the investigation of the murders of the legendary rappers Tupac Shakur (1996) and The Notorious BIG

22.00 / Telesport

Daily review of Olympic news

Telesport meets Olympism in Beijing at Games, a daily program, presented by Frank Robert Romeo and Paloma del Río (the voice of Olympism on RTVE), which will review all the news of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games. Spain attends the winter event with a total of 14 athletes, five in ice disciplines and nine in snow. In the last edition, in Pyeongchang 2018, Spain achieved two bronzes, that of Javier Fernández, in figure skating, and that of Regino Hernández, in snowboard cross.

22.00 / Movistar Drama

‘Chicago’

United States, 2002 (113 minutes. Director: Rob Marshall. Cast: Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Richard Gere, John C. Reilly.

With extensive Broadway experience, choreographer Rob Marshall pays homage to one of the genre’s great geniuses, Bob Fosse, in this amazing show full of intrigue, romance, betrayal and friendship. Loaded with songs and spectacular choreography, this Oscar-winning musical sets its sights on two singers from 1920s Chicago (Renée Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones) competing for the press’s favor. The third vertex of the trio is the seductive lawyer played by Richard Gere.

22.00 / DMAX

‘091: Police alert’ is back

DMAX continues to offer the best cases of a new season of 091: Police alert with more real cases and new challenges for the agents that patrol the Spanish streets. In this week’s delivery, the program will show the entry and registration device of a cocaine laboratory in Recas (Toledo) prepared for the large-scale distribution of cocaine. In addition, a family brawl, neighborhood conflicts and excess alcohol are some of the cases that arrive tonight.

22.04 / The 2

‘The invisible thread’

phantom thread. United States, 2017 (130 minutes). Director: Paul Thomas Anderson. Cast: Daniel Day-Lewis, Vicky Krieps, Lesley Manville.

Director and actor meet again. Ten years after filming wells of ambition, Paul Thomas Anderson and Daniel Day-Lewis join forces to cut the rules in this romantic drama about the life of a methodical and dour fashion designer (inspired by the life and work of the Spanish couturier Balenciaga). As he had already done with three of his previous films (Pure vice, The Master and the cited wells of ambition), the filmmaker commissioned Jonny Greenwood, a member of the alternative rock group Radiohead, to compose the film’s soundtrack. A success.

22.10 / Antenna 3

‘Judge’

The judge. United States, 2014 (141 minutes). Director: David Dobkin. Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Robert Duvall, Vera Farmiga, Billy Bob Thornton.

Drama directed by David Dobkin, a television regular, in which Robert Downey Jr. plays Hank Palmer, a successful lawyer who returns to his hometown, after many years away, to attend the funeral of his mother, who has been murdered. The author of the crime is unknown, but soon suspicions begin to fall on Judge Joseph Palmer (Robert Duvall), father of the lawyer, divorced from the deceased. And that’s it. The best, its distribution.

23.52 / #0

‘Whit skirts and being crazy’

Some fike it hot. United States, 1959 (117 minutes). Director: Billy Wilder. Cast: Marilyn Monroe, Jack Lemmon, Tony Curtis, George Raft.

It’s the twenties and on Valentine’s night two musicians witness a massacre. Determined to run away, they pose as women in an all-female gang. First and outstanding collaboration of Billy Wilder and Jack Lemmon in this wonderful parody of gangster movies, which definitively launched the always sensual Marilyn Monroe to stardom. A classic full of wit and humor.

0.09 / COSMO

‘Million dollar Baby’

United States, 2004 (127 minutes). Director: Clint Eastwood. Int.: Hilary Swank, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Baruchel.

Clint Eastwood made this masterful and atypical story about the world of boxing, in which its two protagonists seek a new opportunity in life: the father (Eastwood himself), who yearns for a lost daughter, and the girl (Hilary Swank) , who wants to make his boxing dream come true. As a link between the two, a former fighter (Morgan Freeman) who will be his great support point. A masterpiece that reached four well-deserved oscars: film, director, actress and supporting actor.

0.10 / The 2

The ambitions of China and Russia

Under the title China and Russia, the path of powerthis edition of the theme night It shows the ambition of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping to place their countries at the center of world politics. China’s presence is increasing in the Arctic and Russia’s in the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Africa. The two great rivals of the United States are now more united than ever. To analyze this delicate situation, the documentaries ‘China in the Arctic’ and ‘Russia, the new strategy’ will be broadcast.

0.36 / Movistar Los Goya

‘Crazy Joan’

Spain, 2001 (112 minutes). Director: Vicente Aranda. Cast: Pilar López de Ayala, Daniele Liotti, Manuela Arcuri, Eloy Azorín.

As Juan de Orduña did in 1942 with Crazy Love, Vicente Aranda, who died the day before yesterday, turns his attention to one of the most popular episodes in the history of Spain: the life of Juana la Loca. To interpret this difficult character, the director had Pilar López de Ayala, a young actress trained on the set of the series Afterclass and that thanks to her work in this film she obtained the San Sebastián Silver Shell and the Goya for best actress. Excellent setting and careful direction for a truly admirable period film.

2.39 / TCM

‘How green was my valley!’

How green was my valley. United States, 1941 (117 minutes). Director: John Ford. Cast: Roddy McDowall, Walter Pidgeon, Donald Crisp, Maureen O’Hara.

The ups and downs of a Welsh mining family and the town where they live at the end of the 19th century served the great John Ford to shoot this extremely intense melodrama. A great study of customs and personalities that had, among many other benefits, an outstanding interpretive work and impeccable photography by Arthur Hiller. Essential.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.