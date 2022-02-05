What to do this weekend in Buenos Aires: the theater party, “infinite tango” and much more

The “Euphoria” Phenomenon

The second season of euphoria sets records among the centennial audience. Sam Levinson’s fiction starring Zendaya attracted a large number of viewers on its return, so much so that it surpassed the numbers of the first installment, released three years ago.

euphoria now update your proposal and enter the transgender issuelook at the american middle class and what happens behind closed doors with a rising figure like Zendaya.

Zendaya, in her role as Rue (Photo: AP/HBO/Eddy Chen).

It also addresses a current problem such as drug use (in the new season the substance is heroin), deals and maintains the aesthetics of the video clip. Zendaya’s praised performance made her become Youngest actress to win an Emmy for Drama. On HBOMax.

Pamela & Tommy Lee: the story of the private video leak

It is one of the most anticipated premieres of 2022. This fiction lays bare the plot behind the first intimate video that went viral. Pam & Tommy, the miniseries takes the viewer back to 1996, when a carpenter stole from the mansion shared by musician Tommy Lee (played by Sebastian Stan) and Pamela Anderson (Lily James), an intimate video of the newly married couple.

With that material in hand, the man started a real business, by dint of illegally copying and selling.

The miniseries portrays behind the scenes of the scandal and shows how the private hell that the actress and the musician went through after that violation of privacy that affected both the public image of both and their personal lives. Pam & Tommy sheds light on one of the biggest controversies of the ’90s and that is still remembered. In Star+.

“Matrix Resurrections”, according to Leandro Erlich

In association with the outstanding plastic artist, HBO Max has mounted a realistic reproduction of one of the scenes of the film that can be visited with free admission.

The arrival of Matrix Resurrections to HBO Max gave the kick to finalize an exchange with Leandro Erlich, who managed to become the most popular artist at Malba thanks to his exhibition liminalexhibited in 2019.

In this image released by Warner Bros. Pictures, Keanu Reeves in a scene from “The Matrix Resurrections.” (Photo: AP/Warner Bros. Pictures)

For this occasion, Erlich designed a space that reproduces one of the emblematic settings from the film that re-stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne-Moss. The proposal awakens a dreamlike sensation that points to one of the questions in the Wachowski sisters’ film saga: “What is the real thing?”.

Polo Field: Libertador Avenue 4096

Hours: from 4 to 10 p.m. until Sunday, February 6, according to health protocol

Almodóvar’s mothers returned to the cinema

In mothers parallel two women meet in a hospital room where they are going to give birth. Both are single and got pregnant by chance. Janis (Penélope Cruz) is elated, but young Ana is scared and remorseful.

The film director Pedro Almodovar (c) poses with the cast of his new film, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón (d), Penélope Cruz (2d), Milena Smit (2i) and Israel Elejalde (i) during the presentation of ‘Parallel Mothers ‘ (Photo: EFE/Emilio Naranjo).

For: EFE Services

The few words they exchange in those hours create a deep bond that, coincidentally, will complicate and change their lives forever.

The film picks up the climates of the melodrama typical of the director from La Mancha, who intends to visit one of the most painful chapters of the Spanish history of the 20th century. Pedro Almodóvar was the most visible point of the Madrid scene and knew how to combine irreverence with mastery like no other.

“Radojka”

The story revolves around two middle-aged women who care for an elderly woman of Serbian origin. The course of their lives is altered when Radojka, the octogenarian they care for, suddenly drowns in a bathtub.

“Radojka” features performances by Patricia Palmer and Cecilia Dopazo (Photo: Press).

But the accident and subsequent unemployment that looms over both employees becomes an opportunity for Gloria (Patricia Palmer) and Lucía (Cecilia Dopazo) to improve their quality of life. How? It cannot be counted to avoid “spoilers” but it can be said that this is the key to this black comedy, directed by Diego Rinaldi. With Patricia Palmer and Cecilia Dopazo.

Picadilly Theater: Av. Corrientes 1524 Performances: Friday and Saturday 21

Tickets: $1,800

Buenos Aires, summer 2022

The Ministry of Culture of the City continues to bring its programming of summer activities in different areas of the city. As has been the case since the start of the pandemic, there are also online options through social networks and the Vivamos Cultura platform.

Among the activities, it stands out “Modern Summer”, with activities and art workshops during the summer at the Modern Museum. Spaces are limited, so you must make the reservation through the web. Until the February 13th You can enjoy different face-to-face proposals full of rhythm, color and fun by artists, musicians and the museum’s education team.

The Museum of Modern Art offers activities for adults and children (Photo: City Government).

The days February 7, 9, 10 and 11 can be enjoyed inmy favorite summer”, drawing space to imagine and draw all the things that summer can offer. For boys and girls ages 4 and up. There will also be a painting workshop “The path of stains”, for boys and girls aged 6 and up. Modern Museum: Av. San Juan 350.

The Theater Festival in Buenos Aires

The National Theater Institute (INT) re-presents the CABA Theater Festival 2021-2022, which will take place from this weekend Until February 27th. Dedicated to promoting theatrical activity throughout the country, the INT is an essential pillar for the sector.

The grid includes from musicals even works for children and solo. The activities will begin at 20 with the play Earlyby Ariana Harwicz and directed by Lorena Vega.

Ana and Wiwi scene. Dramaturgy and direction by Lorena Romanin (Photo: argentina.gob.ar).

On Saturday, it will be presented Like a cow looking at a trainwith dramaturgy and direction by Natalia Villamil, while on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. The last Bandoneonistby Luis Longhi and directed by Rubén Pires.

Tickets for the CABA Provincial Party are freebut with prior reservation by entering centroculturalconti.jus.gob.

The “endless tango” is danced in La Plaza

infinite tango brings together a varied selection of new and classic tango choreographies staged by 17 artists world-class. With this proposal, its creators, Sabrina and Ruben Véliz, have toured the stages of America, Europe and Asia during their 25-year history.

The work breaks stereotypes to humanize tango. It is an invitation to look beyond skill to connect with emotion and enjoy a unique artistic proposal that mobilizes the viewer from start to finish.

“Infinite Tango” is presented at Paseo La Plaza (Photo: Instagram / tango.infinito).

It is divided into blocks: “Al sur del Sur”, about the experience of sharing the dance with strangers in the milongas; “Recovered”, which breaks stereotypes to humanize tango; “Cúbicos”, about the tango couple and love, and “La Máquina tanguera”, which points to the diversities and richness of River Plate music.

Functions: Monday, February 7 at 8:00 p.m. (repeats on Monday, February 14 and Tuesday, February 8 and 15)

Paseo La Plaza: Av. Corrientes

