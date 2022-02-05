What is the lion’s paw and what are the medicinal properties it has?, we tell you

Geranium seemannii Peyr. also known as lion paw, is a type of grass that can grow up to 1m and does so upright or lying, its stems have short hairs and its leaves are circular with three to five slits. This herb is native to Mexico and Guatemala, It usually lives in semi-dry and temperate climates from 1,000 to 3,900 meters above sea level. Usually grows on abandoned farmland.

Is plant has become extremely popular Benefits that you can have in the Health and, probably, some of them you did not know and today we are going to tell you a little more in detail about what they are and, probably, they can be extremely useful for you in the future and be able to enjoy some infusions to take advantage of it.

Medicinal properties of the lion’s paw

stomach ailments

One of the main effects of the lion paw in health, it is to treat conditions for stomach pain, diarrhea and inflammation. It is usually enjoyed in a type of infusion to relieve these discomforts and is accompanied by some other plant to enhance it.

Billies

In the same way that it can be ideal for the stomachfor its calming and anti-inflammatory effect, the lion paw it can be ideal for managing gallbladder problems.

Colic

Due to its high content anti-inflammatorythe lion paw It can be ideal to reduce the pain caused by menstruation. Usually, it is enjoyed in an infusion combined with a plant such as rue, skunk epazote or sweet grass.

edema

In some places, it is often used to reduce various edema or wounds, Usually, they boil the lion’s paw and apply with a cloth.

Cough

Although this is much less used, some people tend to take advantage of the lion paw to relieve some discomfort in the respiratory tract. being a great analgesicwill help soothe throat problems and eliminate all this type of discomfort.