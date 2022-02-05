WELCOME, BARBARA OLIVIERI! – Official Site of the Monterrey Soccer Club

After winning their second championship in December, the Rayadas have a Venezuelan striker as their reinforcement for the Grita México Clausura 2022 Tournament.

Barbara Olivieri, born in the United States and with Venezuelan nationality, arrives from the Texas A&M NCAA women’s college soccer team in the United States.

Olivieri has earned a spot on the Venezuela national team, following her outstanding performances in women’s college soccer. She has also participated with the Vinotinto squad from the Under 17 and Under 20 categories.

Reaching a team as competitive as Rayadas is, is something that excites the Venezuelan striker

“I am very excited, the city is beautiful, the mountains enchanted me, excited to be in such a competitive team. I can’t wait to be with them,” Olivieri said.

The competitive attitude and passion that the players show in the matches was what captivated Barbara and it was not difficult to make the decision to come to Monterrey.

“All the players work hard, they are passionate about the game and competitive, I liked that,” she added.

The 19-year-old striker arrives at Rayadas as the second foreign player in the team’s history and will seek to be an important part of the Club and show why she was the striker who made up the ideal eleven of the tournament in her previous team.

​​Welcome to Striped, Barbara!

DATA SHEET

Name: Barbara Klarissa Olivieri

Position: Forward

Date of birth: February 24, 2002

Age: 19 years old

Place of birth: Texas, United States

Venezuelan nationality

