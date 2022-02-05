“We will still be number 3 in the industry”

Satya Nadella thinks that the industry is fragmented and therefore Xbox will not have a monopoly.

By Axel Garcia / Updated February 4, 2022, 10:10 172 comments

The titanic purchase with which Xbox surprised the industry a few days ago is well known, and Phil Spencer himself shared some comments later, but what about the CEO of Microsoft? Satya Nadella finally commented on it, mentioning that despite the purchase, Xbox will remain as “the number 3” in the industry and that, therefore, their operations will not be stopped due to monopoly risk.

The place where the constraints really lie is in the distribution.Satya NadellaNadella shared his thoughts on the Activision Blizzard acquisition with The Financial Times. The CEO thinks that the video game industry is very fragmented and that Microsoft is still behind the companies Tencent and Sony. “That’s the fundamental category,” said the CEO. “Yes, we will be a great player within this fragmented place.”

“Why are these content companies trying to grow?” Nadella continued. “It’s because the place where the restrictions really are is in the distributionThe CEO explained that for this very reason, Microsoft hopes to create more content distribution for gamers by making purchases like Activision Blizzard’s, using tools like xCloud.

Nadella added that Windows is the only platform open of distribution in terms of video game content is concerned. “The biggest store on Windows is Steam, and it’s not ours,” the CEO explained. “People can use any payment instrument while the other video game platforms are closed“.

Xbox Game Pass is one of the strongest aspects of Microsoft’s gaming division right now, hitting record revenue from subscriptions and releases. Now that Activision Blizzard is part of Xbox, the community is waiting for the arrival of iconic titles to this subscription service, such as Call of Duty, Overwatch and more.

