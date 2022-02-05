We want to show that Rayados is for great deeds: Vasco

Jorge Rosales

Rayados is one day away from debuting in the Club World Cup 2022 against him Al Ahly, an edition in which the objective of the institution is clear: to show the world that the club is up for great things, according to the DT Javier Aguirre.

“We are in that line of giving a good image to the world of the team Monterey, it is the fifth World Cup, it is the way to be known, it is game by game, we will try to get ahead and make people realize that we Monterrey is trained for great deeds“, He said.

The Gang participate in his fifth Club World Cup, while the Egyptian rival is in his seventh tournament, so they have already faced each other on several occasions, but even so the Basque is not trusted.

“Of past has nothing to do, they are different campuses, we cannot take refuge in what was done, Al Ahly is a powerful team Africa, will make things difficult, I respect them a lot and I know it will be an even match”, he added.

Aguirre announced that Duvan Vergara The surgery they performed a few days ago after having a damaged meniscus and a anterior cruciate ligament rupture of the right knee, although it did not disclose the recovery time.