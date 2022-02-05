“We don’t have the best squad in Liga MX”

Although for many Blue Cross formed a dream template, Romulo Otero he put his feet on the ground and rejected that Machine was the best squad MX Leaguealthough he assured that they are to fight for the top.

“The truth is that I can’t tell you that we are one of the bestbut we have a good squad, a good team, the atmosphere we have in the team is quite good, I can’t tell you which is the best because there are many very good ones too, but we have a team to compete and fight for the first places, but we have a team to fight and be at the top”, he said emphatically.

after a date FIFA featured, Knoll generated expectations among sky-blue fans who want to see him start, an opportunity for which he gave himself up in preseason.

“Yes, the truth is that I feel much better because I did a preseason, I prepared quite wellwhen I arrived at Cruz Azul I had not done preseason, I was on vacation, I arrived and it cost me a lot, but now I feel pretty good physically and that makes me fight for a starting position, it made me return to the national team, ”he explained.

“I have enough faith that the opportunity will come to me and I must be prepared to be there, help my teammates, I feel quite good and nothing, training to the maximum every day, giving myself to the maximum to this great club and waiting for the opportunity, I hope to take advantage of it in the best way and not let it go any more,” he added.

Finally, the Venezuelan praised the good soccer of the Lionnext rival of Machinebut made it clear that they are looking to score points.

“León is a good team, they have good ball handling with the ballhas shown it all this time, we have prepared ourselves in the best way to face the game, we have a great team and we are going to look for a good result”, he concluded.

