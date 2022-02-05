We analyze the evolution of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s style

A few years ago Angeline She was accompanied by all her children at some of the press events with which the ex of Brad you have to fulfill by the premiere of your projects. At that time it was very recurrent to see Shiloh with her elegant and androgynous style, thanks to the fact that her parents always encouraged her to dress as she wanted.

Almost all of his childhood Jolie-Pitt dressed in casual clothes: polo shirts, jackets, blazers, dark pants, jeans and oversized tracksuits. His liking for her tomboy look it was her constant and that is why in the paparazzi photos we could see her with long shorts, shirts under sweatshirt, trainers and one of her favourites: high top sneakers Converse Chuck Taylor.

During her childhood Shiloh Jolie-Pitt enjoyed wearing boyish suits, like her brothers.

(DFree/Shutterstock / DFree)



But since October 18 everything changed, Shiloh made it clear that he can, without problems, put aside his style tomboy chic to show themselves as very good selections of outfits that have come out of nothing less than the wardrobe of Angeline during this last week that has left us pleasantly surprised.

In his first appearance he chose to leave behind the boyish suits to show herself with a glamorous dress in a neutral tone, but that was only the beginning of her renewed way of expressing herself through her clothes and with that touch of love for her mother Angelineby asking to borrow some of her clothes.