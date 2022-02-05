VW Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 DSG R-Line: A new sporty SUV?

Volkswagen’s first SUV coupé has been installed in the most fashionable segment of our market, the so-called B-SUV, and has done so to offer extra style but also dynamism and general quality in the category. These are, on paper, the main characteristics of the new Taigo, which is offered only with three petrol engines: two 1.0 TSIs with 95 and 110 horsepower and this 1.5 TSI with 150 horsepower and DSG transmission as standard, the fastest and also the sportiestas it is only offered with the R line finish. Nothing better to carry out an exhaustive analysis on this version to see how much the new VW Taigo really gives, right? Inside test!

The Volkswagen Taigo is not an SUV anymore

The new Taigo reaches 4.27 meters in length and its chassis has a wide wheelbase of 2.57 meters. It measures 1.76 meters wide but its coupe-like silhouette allows it to settle for 1.52 meters in height. Thus we have a car seven and six centimeters lower than a T-Cross and a T-Roc, respectively, but curiously longer than both! Up to 15 centimeters greater than the first and three with respect to the second.

These wide dimensions are felt at the level of habitability and trunk, as it offers three rear seats, the two very comfortable sides and a very large and regular cargo space: with 440 liters if we take advantage of its double bottom and with up to 1,222 if we also lower the backrests of the rear seats. But anyway, where the Taigo is most enjoyed is behind the wheel.

At the wheel of the new Taigo

The Volkswagen Taigo offers the typical driving position of the German brand that makes you feel comfortable in it from the first moment. Just make a few adjustments to the seat and steering wheel (adjustable in height and depth) to find your perfect position. In addition, the general visibility, both front and side is very good and we are not talking about the typical elevated position of an SUV such as the Toyota Yaris Cross. The Taigo’s seat height is more similar to that of a passenger car, but the control layout is very good.

Well accommodated in the driver’s seat, we rule the road with no major inconvenience than rear visibility, always limited in this type of coupe-style car due to the fact that the rear window is in a high position and is also quite short and stretched out. Luckily, the outside rear view mirrors are large and offer a good view of the road ahead and for maneuvering around town, we get the rear camera as standard on this version of the Taigo.

The Taigo offers sensations typical of the upper segment, it is comfortable and very stable

Among the strongest points of the interior of the Taigo we highlight the sensation of spaciousness that we have in its front seats, a very good level of general soundproofing (only at the height of the mirrors does some noise sneak in at high speeds) and the general quality of the materials and adjustments, especially in the upper part of the dashboard. In this sense, we immediately perceive that we are testing a car that offers sensations typical of a higher segment. In fact, it has little or nothing to envy a T-Roc with the same level of motorization and finish.

Good ergonomic details

At the ergonomics level what I liked the most is the multifunction steering wheel, very complete but with physical keys instead of the tactile controls that are so fashionable in the Volkswagen group in particular and in the automotive world in general. Precisely, these are present in the air conditioning but it is well separated from the central screen in an independent module, so that it does not take long to use it when you need it and thus you adapt to its operation very quickly.

The screen offers a high resolution and very fluid handling, although it is integrated into the dashboard which makes it very close at hand to handle it, but it forces us to take our eyes off the road more than we would like, when we have to pay attention to. Conversely, the digital dashboard is very wide, 10.2 inches in this versionand offers an impeccable reading.

As the kilometers go by on different types of road, it does not take us long to confirm that the Volkswagen Taigo offers a general behavior clearly superior to that of its direct rivals and typical of a model of a higher class. On fast roads it is very comfortable, it runs well and conveys confidence at the wheel at all times and when the road begins to twist, we soon appreciate the sporty touch offered by this version that we drive, the 1.5 TSI 150 DSG R-Line.

Well accommodated in the seats with greater lateral support of this Taigo, we linked consecutive curves with precision thanks to a quick and communicative direction. In the same way, the suspension is effective in containing body roll, so that we are facing a car that is easy to drive at a fast pace and with which to enjoy on a mountain pass. By the way, there is a clear difference between this version and the standard Taigo, especially because of the sports tires it incorporates. –Hankook Ventus Prime 3 215/45 R18– but also due to the adjustment of some elements of the suspension that the brand has not detailed, but that make it feel firmer.

If we push its limits, the Taigo TSI 150 R-Line soon presents a clear and predictable tendency to understeer, which helps us to contain part of the XDS electronic differential, intervening in the ABS of the brakes of each front wheel to subtract thrust from the wheel that is beginning to lose traction. This aspect is important to take into account, because although the brakes have good touch and power to spare to contain the 1,304 kilos of this SUV, they can suffer from fatigue due to the effect of the XDS if we drive very aggressively.

A cheerful gasoline engine

Regarding the engine, it offers a good thrust from below, something that characterizes current low-cylinder turbo gasoline engines, but also, being a four-cylinder, it also has a refined operation and is reserved for the final range of revolutions – between 5,000 and 6,000 laps – a nice extra oomph and a very stimulating sound that filters clearly into the cabin. If we add to this the rapid operation of the DSG gearbox, available from small but well-placed and easy-to-handle paddles on the steering wheel, we are clear from the outset that the taigo is a car with which to go fast without distrust and making driving very fun.

In this variant, which is the one that we have been able to analyze more thoroughly and the one that stars in our first video test of the Taigo, there is no doubt: we are facing a sporty SUV with which to have a good time on the road. In addition, it is efficient as its official WLTP consumption is 6.1 liters per 100 kilometers and that goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.3 seconds and reaches a top speed of 212 km/h; high performance compared to its direct rivals.

Our evaluations

The Volkswagen Taigo has definitely come to position itself among the cars with the best level of general quality and equipment in its category and for sure, also to steal many sales from vehicles in the higher segment, whether they are traditional compacts such as the Seat León or the VW Golf. or SUVs such as the Volkswagen T-Roc, Seat Ateca or Skoda Karoq, to ​​cite examples from the same group. In fact, its price already gives good clues of everything it can offersince it is in tune with that of its more complete alternatives.

To get this Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 DSG R-Line you will have to pay at least the €31,800 which costs entry but if you add the 790 of the Hello Comfort pack – heated front seats, wireless charger for smartphones and Beats sound system with 300 watts of power – and the 1,075 of the Hello Security pack – Front Assist with proactive occupant protection, Park Assist and Side Assist, you will go to 33,665 euros. It is a considerable amount but in return, you will get a modern SUV with the extra dynamism that its design promises and that, of course, its mechanics grants you.

In favor: Dynamism, ride comfort, 1.5 TSI DSG powertrain

Against: Extensive optional equipment. rear visibility. Price.

