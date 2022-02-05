Video: Monterrey fans staged a fight before their debut in the Club World Cup

They broadcast video of Monterrey fans fighting in the United Arab Emirates (Video: Twitter/@Fafhoo)

One day before the debut of the Monterey Striped at Club World Cupthrough social networks some videos were made viral in which Monterrey followers staged a fight in the United Arab Emiratescountry where the tournament is played.

In the shared snippet you can see how a group of Mexican fans they are inside what appears to be a restaurant-bar, where the discussion began. After an exchange of words with an aggressive tone, the shoves were present and the brawl began inside.

While destruction was heard inside the establishment, other fans went to the point where the fight was taking place to try to separate them, apparently; but nevertheless, the conflict escalated in intensity and came to blowsUntil one of them ran away.

Among the images that have been shared through social networks, a large part of the establishment full of followers of scratchedso it is likely that the fight was between the Mexican team’s own fans.

In another of the videos broadcast, the user who was recording was heard, who in an ironic tone applauded the attitude of the fans and expressed: “Blessed Monterey”, just at the moment when everything seemed to have dissipated.

Even though everything had calmed down and the ones who were involved in the fight seemed to have left the place, Seconds later, an individual in a white T-shirt was seen running to attack another person again.so the alarms were set off at the entrance of the establishment.

It was in that same establishment where hours before they had shared different images and videos where the entire community could be seen singing songs alluding to the team in harmony, since they were just hours away from debuting for the fifth time in a Club World Cup.

Even some fragments in which the place can be clearly seen became very popular, since it was upholstered with flags, scarves and any garment that was identified with the Monterey Stripedso they used the establishment as a meeting point prior to the match against Al Ahly Of Egipt.

When does Monterrey debut in the Club World Cup?

The hobby of scratched you can enjoy your team in the United Arab Emirates from this Saturday, February 5, when they are measured against Al Ahly on the field of Al Nahyan Stadiumcomplex with capacity for 12 thousand people; however, only 9,000 may enter due to sanitary restrictions.

This match corresponds to the quarterfinals of the contest and can be tuned in from 10:30 in the morning. The winner would qualify for the semifinals of the tournament, where the Conmebol champion is already waiting, palm treesthe same team that played in the previous edition of the Club World Cup and that he lost to the UANL Tigers in the prelude to the final.

The scratched are in their fifth Club World Cup and will seek to match the historical participation of tigerswho managed to reach the final in 2021 and become the first Mexican team to transcend to this phase, where they eventually fell 1-0 against Bayern Munich.

In the last participations of the picture that directs Javier Aguirrethe Monterrey team has achieved two third places, the last one in 2019 against Al Hilalyear in which they fell in the semifinals against Liverpool of England after a vibrant match.

