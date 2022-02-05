Some of the celebrities who spend long periods of time away from home, opt for caravans to stay. One of them is Leonardo DiCaprio, who has a motorhome with all kinds of luxuries, valued at 1.3 million euros.

DiCaprio isn’t the first actor to opt for motorhomes for live during filming of his movies. Others like Tom Hanks or Will Smith have also opted for this option. In the case of the former, as has been known, it has a luxury motorhome which does not lack the smallest detail.

Designed and built by the King Kong Production Vehicles company, it has 16 meters long and can be extended with four additional zones automatically. The company showed the caravan on HGTV and Bloomberg. In the video, the founder of the company David Rovsek, indicates that “it is one of the largest and most luxurious trailers that exist”.

Among its rooms it has a large living room. It includes the custom made kitchenas well as a bar. For its part, in the sleeping areasuite type, there is a luxurious bathroom, whose construction lasted for two weeks. The shower, with handmade ceramics and hydromassageIt is priced at around €40,000. Besides of high quality furniturehas a large mirror on the ceiling to give amplitude, underfloor heating and two fireplaces.

The price of this house on wheels is €1.3 million. Nonetheless, can be rented from €5,300 a week.