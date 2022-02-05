US scientists create a new material stronger than bulletproof glass (but as light as plastic)

It is a two-dimensional waterproof polymer that could be used both to make cell phone and car linings and to build bridges.

Chemical engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have created a new material that is harder than steel and as light as plastic thanks to a new polymerization process, the university center announced on its website.

The new material, called 2DPA-1, is a two-dimensional polymer that can be assembled into sheets, which sets it apart from other polymers, which form one-dimensional spaghetti-like chains made up of building blocks called monomers. Until now it was considered impossible to make polymers form two-dimensional sheets.

According to Michael Strano, professor of chemical engineering at MIT and lead author of the new research, his team used a new polymerization process that allowed them to create this two-dimensional sheet, called polyaramid. The scientists describe the details of the process in a paper published in the journal Nature.

The researchers used a compound called melamine, which contains a ring of carbon and nitrogen atoms, to create the building blocks of the monomers. Under the right conditions, these monomers can grow in two dimensions to form discs that stack on top of each other and are held together by interlayer hydrogen bonds, giving the material structure great stability and strength. According to the study, to deform, the new material needs to receive a force between four and six times greater than bulletproof glass.

Also, 2DPA-1 is a watertight waterproof materialthat allows the creation of coatings capable of completely blocking the passage of water or gases, explain its creators. The researchers note that it can be used as a light and solid coating for cars, mobile phones or as a construction material for bridges and other structures.