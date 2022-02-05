Universal+ presents the premiere of Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol – Spoiler Time
Universal Premiereone of the exclusive channels of Universal+will premiere this next monday february 7 the Serie Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol starting at 10:30 pm (MEX/ARG) Y 8:30 pm (CABBAGE).
The series is an adaptation of the novel the lost symbol of the American author Dan Brownwhich functions as a prequel to the cinematographic universe starring Tom Hanksnow we are presented the first adventures of the young symbologist of Harvard, robert langdonwho must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.
Ashley Zuckerman (Succession) leads the cast by embodying the protagonist of the story. Beau Knapp will bring the main antagonist to life Mal’akhwhich required up to eight hours of previous makeup for the tattoos that he wears. eddie izzard (Hannibal) What peter solomonsecretary of the Smithsonian; Valerie Curry (The Following) What Katherine SolomonPeter’s sister; Sumalee Montano (This Is Us) What Inoue Sato, CIA director of security; Y Rick Gonzalez (Arrow) What Alfonso Nuneza uniformed Capitol police officer who will play a key role in the search for Professor Langdon.
dan dworkin Y Jay Beattie they serve as writers and executive producers for the series. Dan Trachtenberg executive produced and directed the pilot. The production is CBS Studios, Imagine Television Studios Y Universal Television.