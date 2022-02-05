Universal+ presents the premiere of Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol – Spoiler Time

Universal Premiereone of the exclusive channels of Universal+will premiere this next monday february 7 the Serie Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol starting at 10:30 pm (MEX/ARG) Y 8:30 pm (CABBAGE).

The series is an adaptation of the novel the lost symbol of the American author Dan Brownwhich functions as a prequel to the cinematographic universe starring Tom Hanksnow we are presented the first adventures of the young symbologist of Harvard, robert langdonwho must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.