Uma Thurman did enjoy Batman and Robin

The actor George Clooney He has always said that his time in the film batman and robin it was traumatic and in fact he has publicly apologized for his interpretation on different occasions. But it seems that for umma thurman things were very different. Since she has very good memories of this movie from Joel Schumacher which is considered one of the worst not only in the Dark Knight but of the superhero genre.

In a recent interview, they reminded umma thurman that in June it will have been 25 years since the premiere of batman and robin. This is how the actress reacted: “My God, that’s amazing. I was just talking about Joel Schumacher, the director who is a friend I love very much… I loved Joel Schumacher».

“That was a fantastic experience. I had to wear a lot of rubber suits. I didn’t have a rubber mask. I had my own face. But sometimes he had some rubber braces on his face. That was the largest amount of rubber I’ve personally worked with.”

In batman and robin, the actress umma thurman interpreted the Dr Pamela Isley, a botanist who was working on an experiment so that plants could defend themselves as if they were animals. When she discovers her colleague’s illegal project Doctor Jason Woodrue (John Glover), receives an invitation to join, but rejects it and pushes her into a toxin tank that turns her into Poison Ivy, a villain who manipulates plants, emits poison and pheromones. She manipulates Bane (Jeep Swenson) to obey him and arrives in Gotham where he joins Mr Freeze (Arnold Schwarzenegger). In addition, it achieves Batman (George Clooney) Y Robin (Chris O’Donnell) fight each other thanks to the properties of some plants.

