Twitter activates “downvote button” worldwide

Twitter is expanding its test of the “Negative vote” to a select group of users around the world, the company announced.

In addition, Twitter indicated that he received “positive feedback” from his initial experiments last July.

“We’ve learned a lot about the types of responses you don’t find relevant and we’re expanding this test – more of you on the web and soon iOS Y Android will have the option to use the response downvote,” the company said in a statement.

We learned a lot about the types of replies you don’t find relevant and we’re expanding this test –– more of you on web and soon iOS and Android will have the option to use reply downvoting. Downvotes aren’t public, but they’ll help inform us of the content people want to see. https://t.co/g8LcTpQqDv pic.twitter.com/wm5MmdR4Xh —TwitterSupport (@TwitterSupport) February 3, 2022

Negative votes, they will not be visible to everyone

Twitter said that, as before, the amount of negative votes that receives an answer will not be visible to the public, and user downvotes will only be visible to them.

In the first round of tests, Twitter offered different versions of downvote. Some saw buttons upvote and downvote, while others only saw a downvote button next to the heart/like option. A third version showed testers thumbs up and thumbs down buttons instead. Twitter did not say whether the new global tests would offer the same options.

Twitter said most users “clicked the down arrow…because the answer was perceived as offensive, or because they perceived it as not relevant, or both.”

Downvoting has also become the most used way for people to flag content they don’t want to see, the company added.

Negative votes, they are not a new topic

Reddit has used downvotes since it began in 2005, as mentioned in a tweet response to Reddit’s initial downvote experiment. Twitter.

Facebook it also tested downvotes in 2018, but never became a permanent feature. Meanwhile, Instagram allows users to hide likes as a way to remove some of the negative pressure associated with the service.

Social media critics often cite likes, dislikes, downvotes, and reaction emojis as features that can make conversations better or more toxic.

Positive exercise so far

So far, according to Twitter, the experiment has been positive. “People who have tried downvoting agree that it improves the quality of conversations on Twitter,” Twitter Safety said.

“We’re excited to see how others think of it as it becomes available to more of you.”

