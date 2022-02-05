Tonya Harding, what happened to the skater whose rival ended up in the hospital after an attack

Tonya Harding lost her figure skating career because of this scandal (Photo: Chris Cole/ALLSPORT) (Getty Images).

Preparations were running for the Lillehammer Winter Olympics when Tonya HardingWith the help of her ex-husband, Jeff Gillooley, and his bodyguard, Shawn Eckhardt, tried to take his rival and compatriot out of the competition, Nancy Kerrigan.

The story goes back to 1994 when in the United States Figure Skating Championship in Detroit, Kerrigan was attacked by Shawn Eckhardt with a cane, the then bodyguard hit the skater’s leg, although it did not fracture it, it bordered on the athlete had to leave the competition, same in which Harding was crowned with an incredible controversy behind.

Despite the media frenzy, the truth of the story could not be confirmed until later, such was the impact that it was classified as “one of the biggest scandals in American sports history.”

Harding (left) and Karrington on a track (Photo: VINCENT AMALVY/AFP/Getty Images)

That lack of truth and the increase in rumors were key for both Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan were selected by the North American delegation for the Winter Games in Lillehammer.

It was time for the Olympic competition in Norway and these two skaters got into a duel that no one wanted to miss. even in practice fans and media were waiting expectantly.

inside the track, Kerrigan managed to hang himself with the silver medal while the one born in Portland, Oregon, finished eighth. This was just the beginning of the problems.

The former skater declared that she obstructed the trial against the aggressors (Photo: CRAIG STRONG/AFP via Getty Images)

What happened to Harding after the Olympics

The winter joust was held at the same time as the investigations to determine what had happened. Even earlier, his former partner, Jeff Gillooly, pleaded guilty and changed his testimony against whoever was a party to the act, Tonya Harding.

The games ended on February 27, 1994 and in March of the same year, figure skater He pleaded guilty to conspiring to interfere with the assailants’ trial, thereby escaping jail time.

However, she did not escape the punishments she was sentenced to:

three years probation.

Complete 500 hours of community service.

pay a $100,000 fine.

give up her 1994 World Figure Skating Championships and the United States Figure Skating Association (USFSA).

never participate in USFSA-administered events as a skater or coach.

Tonya Harding signing autographs in March 2004. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images).

After such punishment, neither his life nor his career were ever the same. in 94 entered the world of wrestling, was not a fighter, rather he served as wrestling manager of The Crazy Gringos at an event organized by the Mexican company AAA, there were personalities like Eddie Guerrero and Art Barr.

He had participations in a band called Golden Blades or on the big screen in the tape Breakaway. In fact, she will also be remembered for having competed in the reality show Dancing with the Stars in 2018. The couple made up of the former skater and Sasha Farber reached the final and won third place.

His performance in the reality show “Dancing with the stars” was good, he reached the final and came in third place. (Photo: Kelsey McNeal/Getty Images)

Boxing his second chance in sport

Eight years after the scandal, the ring seemed to be a sporting way to revive her career, and although she did not do it in the discipline that took her to the top, the expectations about her new foray into the sport existed.

In 2002 Harding put on the gloves and faced Paula Jones in a combat of celebrity Boxing, the native of Portland was the winner; what fed his hunger to stay in the strings.

Tonya Harding had a fleeting six-fight career as a professional boxer (Photo: Chris Farina/Corbis via Getty Images)

Her debut as a professional boxer was on February 22, 2003, in that fight Samantha Browning was measured, with whom she would lose; She would win her next three fights by unanimous decision (Shannon Birmingham, Alejandra Lopez and Emily Gosa), after which she would face Melissa Yanas, who defeated her by technical knockout.

Already in 2004 he would get into the ring for the last time on June 25; Amy Johnson was her opponent, through another TKO she fired Harding from his boxing career. His record ended with 3 wins and 3 losses.

Margot Robbie brought the athlete to life in the tape “I, Tonya”. (Photo Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The way in which this impacted sports society caused the story to not only be told once, various new narratives brought to life one of the most controversial cases in the world of sport.

Special reports, interviews, invitations to high-profile programs in the United States, books, there is even a film that revives the Harding and Kerrigan case. The film is called I, Tonya, and tells what an athlete did in 1994 when she was looking for greatness with means that were not exactly sports.

As the years passed, his story continued to be remembered and became a moment America’s sports culture will never forget.

