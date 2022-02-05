Tom Holland: The hilarious mix-up that makes Mark Wahlberg still make fun of him

Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland co-star in “Uncharted”, a film that opens on February 18 and is based on a popular video game. A few days ago, the actors shared with “Acces Hollywood” a funny anecdote. They said that when they met, Wahlberg, 50, took Tom to his hotel after a meeting and gave him a fitness massage gun. Holland thought it was a device for “self-gratification”.

“Mark Wahlberg was kind enough to give me a massage gun after I left his house in Los Angeles and he took me back to my hotel.“Said the protagonist of the most recent saga dedicated to the character of Spider-Man. “I was confused about what kind of massage gun this was, I had never seen one before.”

Holland thought the reasons the “Ted” star gave him a ride weren’t just courtesy. She joked, “I didn’t know you, it’s Hollywood baby. Who knows what’s going to happen?”

Wahlberg explained that he gave her the massage gun after they talked about working out. Wahlberg joked about the awkward trip together: “I can’t believe you were thinking that the whole time.”

On Instagram Thursday, Wahlberg shared a video poking fun at the misunderstanding, demonstrating how to use the Power Plate Pulse massage tool: “Mr. Tom Holland, this is a muscle recovery gun, nothing more.”

In “Uncharted,” Holland and Wahlberg play Nathan Drake and Victor “Sully” Sullivan, respectively, who face booby traps and art theft.

Watch the trailer for “Uncharted”: