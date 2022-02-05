‘Today’s Eagles could play better’

Athletic San Luis will visit the Aztec stadium to face the America and the potosinos aspire to achieve one of the most surprising soccer results of day 4 and get points from the Eagles. Rubens Sambuezanow a rojiblancos player, declared that the Coapa team could play a better football by having players of hierarchy.

“The America Today he could play better and this is clear, because of the players he has, he has very good ones, from a great hierarchy, from the national team, and that is why one says that he respects the America. If we go to football, I could play much betterbut you can always grow and learn,” he said in an interview with Fox Sports.

Likewise, the veteran midfielder reiterated that he would have liked retire with the EaglesHowever, he assured that this possibility seems distant. “I have a lot of respect for the institution, today I am with saint Louis and what I want is to win. About the retirement, at the time I said that I would have liked to returnNow I think the chances are less, one already has to think about something else,” said the Argentine player.

Sambueza He also stressed that he has not closed the doors to the Mexican team despite being close to 40 years old. “I would have liked very much to have that opportunity that several players have had. It did not happen, I do not close the doors to anything, I have to continue working. I am the first who cares about working so that opportunities arrive and compete to any player”, sentenced the player of the Athletic of San Luis.

