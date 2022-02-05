timeline of an increasingly bitter divorce

We have to go back to 2005 to situate ourselves at the beginning of the relationship between Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt. The shooting of the film Mr and Mrs smith, made the spark arise between them and from that moment they became inseparable. Both formed one of the most popular couples in Hollywood and in each of the events they attended it was clear that they had found the perfect person in each other. That understanding soon translated into the most important token of love: raising a family. The actors became the parents of six children, with whom they posed on the pages of HELLO! on certain dates such as a trip to Cambodia (the country of his firstborn, Maddox) or the presentation of his twins, Knox León and Vivienne Marchelin. However, their love story took a radical turn in 2016. Two years after getting married at the Chateau Miraval (their home in French Provence) as our magazine exclusively showed, they separated. Since then they have maintained a legal battle that has intensified over time and that we review below.





Goodbye to the perfect couple: the announcement of divorce and the beginning of their separate paths





After weeks of incessant rumors about their relationship and why they hadn’t been seen together in months, In September 2016, Angelina Jolie stepped forward and ended the comments by announcing that she and Brad, who were popularly called Brangelinathey were no longer a couple. The actress, winner of two Oscars and three Golden Globes, sent a statement through her representative that read: “This decision was made with the well-being of the family in mind. She will not comment on it and asks for respect and privacy for your family. Hours later he also spoke about it following the same line. “I am very sad about this, but what matters most now is the well-being of our children. I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during these times”, he expressed. And it is precisely the large family they have in common that keeps them at odds today.





At the beginning of the new stage, the actors followed the recommendations of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services and reached a temporary agreement on their six children, then minors. The protagonist of titles like maleficent or tomb Raiderwho was then sheltered in her Malibu mansion with her brother and the children, would have custody and her ex-husband could visit them, initially under the supervision of a therapist who would be in charge of deciding whether these visits could later become private.. In those first days apart, Brad closed one of the hardest episodes of his life knowing that he would not be prosecuted for an incident that occurred some time ago on a private plane, where he was accused of having physically and verbally assaulted his eldest son, Maddox. , in the middle of an argument with Angelina.





Before saying goodbye to 2016, the already ex-partner put all their joint properties up for sale, such as the French castle where they got married or their house in New Orleans, and during that year they continued with the visitation regimen they agreed on, but the first discrepancy came because Brad accused Angelina of putting their children’s privacy at risk and asked the judge to keep the documents related to the children’s custody secret. After this they issued a joint statement informing that the details of their divorce would be confidential from that moment on. Both parents are committed to acting as a united front to achieve family recovery and reunification.





Accusations of non-payment and changes in custody





After a calm stage in which both talked about what the divorce had meant and even speculated on the possibility of a second chance, in June 2018 new rules came to their custody agreement and with them new problems. The juvenile judge considered “crucial that each of the six children have a healthy and strong relationship with her parents” and in that sense elaborated a detailed summer visiting schedule. He also indicated that the actor would be able to call and text each child whenever he wants, without supervision or interference from the mother. Only two months after these measures, the tension increased. The origin? Angelina accused her ex of not paying child support. In response, Brad claimed to have paid more than $1.3 million in bills. of Jolie and their children since their separation and added that he had lent the interpreter eight million dollars to the actress to buy his residence.





When only a few days had passed since this exchange of accusations, Brad received some good news. The court indicated that until the custody was definitively resolved, she could see her children every other day, spend four hours on alternate days on days they have school, while she can do twelve hours with one day in between the days they don’t have class. The other positive moment came at the end of that 2018, when the ex-partner reached an agreement without the need to go to trial (they wanted to avoid it at all costs), but those agreed points were only temporary and not permanent, so their negotiations would have to go ahead.





Cordiality, a request not accepted and a move in the air





In 2020 Angelina and Brad, who then won an Oscar for once upon a time in hollywood, rowed again in the same direction as for their children. They decided that they would give them a traditional education in class with other children and not at home with private teachers since that is what the therapists recommend. In addition, they would let the little ones choose which languages ​​to learn. From then on, a stage of tranquility began in which, after attending therapy, they began to have a cordial relationship and he was even seen going to his ex’s house to enjoy family company. But In the summer of that year, everything became complicated again with Angelina’s request to the Superior Court of Justice to remove John W. Ouderkirk, the judge who handled her divorce, for having a connection with Brad (The magistrate worked with one of the actor’s lawyers). They did not grant it, but until this resolution was known, the tensions between the actors were in crescendo since, she wanted to go live in London and when Brad came back from vacation, the protagonist of maleficent He prevented him from reuniting with his children until he was quarantined.





Angelina’s (and definitive?) legal offensive and Maddox’s support





Practically five years after their breakup, the final agreement for the custody of Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne (Maddox is now of legal age) has still not been reached. Angelina is unmovable: she does not want to divide her children 50% of the time and wants to leave the United States, but Brad is against it. As his oral hearing before the courts approaches, The actress has made a move by presenting some documents that would complicate her ex’s defense since it is “new evidence and documentation that demonstrates domestic violence” within the home they shared. This strategy has left Pitt “heartbroken that his ex has taken that path.” To this is added that the eldest son of the couple would have already given a statement in the trial taking sides with Angelina, whose last name is the one that the young man uses and even wants to change it legally.





