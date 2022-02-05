Tigres UANL confirmed the first big news with Yeferson Soteldo

Miguel Herrera’s team gave the first big news regarding his new signing

February 04, 2022 4:34 p.m.

The UANL Tigres are already enjoying the signing of their new player Yeferson Soteldo, after the ‘change’ made with Toronto FC that meant the arrival of Carlos Salcedo to the MLS, the Monterrey team already enjoys the talented Venezuelan player among their ranks and this Friday they gave the first big news about the Vinotinto.

After his unattractive time in the MLS, which coincided with a bad sporting period in the Toronto team. Soteldo, who came from being one of the figures of Santos in Brazil, decided to go to Mexico to have a change of scenery in his career and join the Tigres team under the orders of Miguel Herrera. The Venezuelan attacker became the fourth signing of the Monterrey team in the current transfer market.

After his arrival in Mexico after being introduced and after having returned to the Venezuelan National Team, the UANL Tigers gave the great news to all their fans that the player had already joined the dynamics of the club. The new number ’21’ of the felines has already been made available and completed this Thursday his first training session under the orders of ‘Piojo’ Herrera.

With the arrival of Soteldo to Liga MX, he became the fifth Venezuelan player to see action in the current Clausura 2022 Tournament, after the presence of Fernando Aristeguieta from Puebla, Rómulo Otero with Cruz Azul, Eduard Bello with Mazatlán and Jhon Murillo. with Atletico San Luis. The winger is expected to have a better present with the Mexicans than his last experience playing in American soccer.