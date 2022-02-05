Through my window: what book-inspired movies are on Netflix? │Twilight │Divergent │The Perks of Being Invisible │The Kissing Booth │To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before | Cinema and series

Popular books like through my window and even Twilight, they have had their version on film, which have been released in theaters or through the Netflix streaming service. The adaptations of these novels are available on said platform.

The Divergent trilogy

The first book of the trilogy Divergent was published on April 25, 2011. Written by Veronica Roth, the story follows Beatrice ‘Tris’ Prior, who lives in the dystopian city of Chicago. When citizens reach a certain age, they must take a test to see which faction they should be in, be it Abnegation, Kindness, Truth, Dauntless, and Erudite. The protagonist is left in audacity, but over time she realizes that she belongs to others who are called divergent.

The film was released on March 21, 2014 in the United States. Among the actors are Shailene Woodley, Theo James, Kate Winslet and Ansel Elgort. Given the success of the first part, the production company Summit Entertainment decided to continue with Insurgente (2015) and Leal (2016).

Divergent was the second adaptation of a book made by the production house Summit Entertainment. Photo: IMDb

The advantages of being invisible

The book The advantages of being invisible was written by Steven Chbosky and published on February 1, 1999. Charlie has to get over the death of his best friend and along the way he meets Sam and Patrick, who help him through his transition from adolescence to adulthood.

The film stars Logan Lerman, Emma Watson, Ezra Miller, Nina Dobrev, Paul Rudd, among others. The tape was released on November 8, 2012. It was recorded between July and August 2011.

The recording of the film was in Pennsylvania. Photo: IMDb

The Twilight Saga

One of the most popular sagas in the late 2000s was Twilight. The books written by Stephenie Meyer tell the story of Bella Swan, a girl who is sent to Forks to share time with her father. During that stay, she meets Edward Cullen, a 118-year-old vampire. Both will do their best to make their love last forever.

The first film was released in 2008 and was a hit with young audiences. Starring Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan, Edward Cullen’s Robert Pattinson and Jacob Black’s Taylor Lautner, this film grossed more than $69 million in theaters. In total there were five productions, but it is expected that one day they will continue with the story.

The group Paramore did the song “Decode” for Twilight. Photo: IMDb

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

The books written by Jenny Han called To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before They are about Lara Jean, a girl who keeps the love letters she once wrote. From an oversight, these are distributed and everyone will know about the young woman’s feelings.

The film premiered in 2018 on Netflix. Some of the actors are Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Janerl Parrish and others. It has two more deliveries.

Lara Jean has family in South Korea in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Photo: IMDb

the kissing booth

the writer of the kissing booth is Beth Reekles, who wrote the book at age 15 on Wattpad. It was a hit on the app and garnered over 20 million views. Rochelle Evans is someone who has never kissed, but this changes with Noah Flynn, older brother of the protagonist’s best friend.

The film premiered on Netflix on May 22, 2018. Joey King, Joel Courtney, and Jacob Elordi are the main actors in the film. Eventually Netflix could make a fourth installment, but it depends on the books.

The kissing booth only has three movies. Photo: IMDb

Through My Window Trailer