Three science-fiction movies that you can catch this weekend in streaming

Sometimes the offer of streaming platforms can be overwhelming… and that’s just counting on the news. But there is more, much more to find in them even if they are not new. We bring you three examples of movies that you can retrieve on three different streaming services, in case the premieres of the week have not convinced you. Let’s not forget the old sci-fi hits!

‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’

Granted, ‘Black Mirror’ has gone slightly out of fashion, and many of its episodes have been overtaken by edgier satire or reality itself. For this reason, the episodes that continue to work best are the most experimental, the most creative or the most original, such as this interactive episode, without a doubt the most interesting of all those that Netflix has released -which already seems to have put those whims aside -. What’s more, the setting is unbeatable: the incipient video game industry in the eightieswhere a young programmer is commissioned to adapt a novel.

‘end horizon’

Just returned to Prime is impeccable mixture of horror and science fiction, one of the best films of the always trotting and funny Paul WS Anderson. A mix as seemingly outrageous as ‘Solaris’ and ‘Hellraiser’ works to perfection thanks to a clever and macabre analysis of which elements of Lem’s classic novel would turn into a nightmare if they were turned up to eleven volumes. The result, a perfect metaphysical nightmare special with an incredible Sam Neill and a very unique atmosphere.

‘Lucy in the Sky’

Although it went somewhat unnoticed shortly before the pandemic, at the time of its release (and was a tremendous box office flop, grossing only $325,950 against a budget of more than twenty million), it is worth recovering for its director and screenwriter, Noah Hawley. . He is the creator of two recent TV landmarks, ‘Fargo’ and ‘Legion’, and is currently working on the new ‘Alien’ series. Here Natalie Portman is an astronaut who, upon returning to Earth after a long mission, begins to lose touch with reality in an intimate science-fiction drama that, at the same time, unfolds an intense plot of suspense.