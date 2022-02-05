This is what Joaquin Phoenix looks like as Marvel’s Wolverine… in this great fan-art

MADRID, 5 Feb. (CultureLeisure) –

After what Hugh Jackman performed for the last time to the charismatic Wolverine in Loganthe fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe they have been speculating for a long time who will take the adamantium claws already inside the marvel universe. To the list of very varied candidates, among which are names as disparate as Scott EastwoodTom Hardy, Danny DeVitoKarl Urban, or the very Keanu Reeves join now Joaquin Phonenix.

And it is that an illustrator has imagined the Joker actor as a suitable version of the legendary mutant of the X-Men in a fan art that has driven fans crazy.

The artist Dan Hipp, known above all for his work on the Teen Titans GO comics, has shared through his Twitter account a sample of this curious and unique Logan versionbut staying true to the tone of the Marvel hero.

In the illustration, which is full of references to both staples and other characters, Wolverine appears on the beach, with a disheveled appearance and a face of few friends. The character removes the claws from his right hand and wears sunglasses that are very reminiscent of those worn by the professor Emmet Brown in the Back to the Future saga.

His beach look also includes a leather jacket with an engraving of the most recognizable X-Men insignia and another of his great unrequited love, Jean Grey. And another of the subtle tributes is found in the torn jeans he wears, where the legendary video game fighter appears Street Fighter, Vega, with whom he shares weapons, the claws that both carry… although those of the Spaniard are not part of his skeleton.

In addition, Hipp has included other nods in the image, such as the one on the shirt, where the drawing of the same shows the mutant wearing the classic uniform of the X-Men animated series in which Logan lovingly caresses a photo of Jean Gray.