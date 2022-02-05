This is the most undervalued currency in the world, according to the Big Mac Index

The index is based on the price of a McDonald’s Big Mac hamburger, one of the main products offered by the world’s largest fast food chain.

The Russian national currency, the ruble, is undervalued by 70% against the US dollar, making it the most undervalued currency in the world, according to the Big Mac index calculated this month by The Economist magazine.

The index is based on the price of a McDonald’s Big Mac, one of the main products offered by the world’s largest fast food chain. Thus, in Russia, the popular hamburger costs 135 rubles (1.77 dollars), while in the US its price is 5.81 dollars. Thus, the exchange rate should be set at 23.24 rubles to one dollar. However, the difference with the current exchange rate, 77.42 rubles, suggests that Russia’s currency is undervalued by 70%.

The latest statistics from the Big Mac Index show that almost all world currencies are seriously undervalued against the US dollar, apart from the Swiss franc and the The Norwegian crown. Following the ruble are the Turkish lira and the Indonesian rupiah.

In Latin America, the most devalued currency is the Colombian peso, undervalued by 43.5% against the dollar, followed by the Mexican peso, with 42.5%. Among other currencies undervalued by more than 40% are those of Peru and Guatemala, while the Uruguayan peso is the best positioned currency in the region, with 6.6%.

The British weekly created the Big Mac index in 1986 based on the theory of purchasing power parity, according to which the exchange rate of currencies has to equal the cost of the same products in various countries. The study, known informally as the ‘Big Mac Index’, aims to explain how undervalued a country’s currency is against the dollar.