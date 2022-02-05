This is how it went for the other five Chileans who played in Toluca

Toluca started the Closure 2022 with a crushing 5-0 loss to Cougarsbut recovered immediately with two good victories, 3-1 against Santos Laguna and 2-1 to Mazatlan. In addition, in recent days, the coach Ignatius Ambriz added a new value to his squad: the Chilean defender, Valber Huertabecame a new player of the Red Devils.

The new reinforcement is compared with Paul Diazhead office of the Chilean National Team who acts in River Plate. He even, he has been part of the last call with his selected team, and traveled to Mexico to complete the details that will link him contractually with Catholic University. The defender will use number 4 in his new stage.

Valber Huerta will be the sixth Chilean footballer to wear the Toluca shirt. Some of them left a good memory. One of them even left a great memory, like Fabián Estay, who arrived in 1996 and left three seasons later, with two League winsearned in 1998 and 1999. He later returned to play for one more year, in 2004.

For its part, Manuel Ignacio Lopez Urzua he played for one year, in 1997, and then he also wore the Club León shirt. The front Hector Mancilla he also defended several Liga MX jerseys, including Toluca’s for two seasons (2008/10). His numbers were very good: 64 goals in 106 games. In addition, he also won two titles, the 2008 Apertura and the 2010 Bicentennial Tournament.

The defender was part of that same team, the one from 2010. Osvaldo Gonzalezanother Chilean who played for many years in Toluca: he arrived in 2010 and left in 2019. The last on the list is Claudio Baezawho is still in the ranks of the Red Devils.