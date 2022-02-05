This has been Ana Mena’s tribute to Italian music and this is her current position in the classification in San Remo

Ana Mena has returned to get on stage this Friday at the Ariston Theater in San Remo pursuing the dream of becoming the representative of Italy in Eurovision 2022. The singer from Malaga had already presented her song twice duecentomila pray, that she did not manage to particularly convince the press, that she was relegated to the last place in the classification on the first day and on the second night she only managed to climb one place to be the penultimate of the classification.

Now in the fourth serata, the 25 applicants have covered a classic song of Italian music from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. The Spanish artist has opted for a Medley of typical Italian songs with which he has surprised the audience, using the famous theme as the beginning of his song the world, by Jimmy Fontana, followed by others like Figli delle stelle Y Be my lasci not worth.

Ana Mena has worn a spectacular white dress, very elegant and in keeping with her melodic entrance, which has ended up giving way to an outbreak of energy with the entrance on stage of Rocco Hunt –with him, he released songs as famous as Un bacio all’ improvviso or One step from the moon–. With the Italian rapper, the singer has performed this homage to italian music to try to stay in the fight for his dream of winning San Remo and opt to represent Italy in Eurovision 2022.





Ana Mena and Rocco Hunt sing a medley in San Remo // EFE





However, in this third performance in Sanremo, Ana Mena has not managed to climb any position and has remained in the 24th position of the 25 participants.

In this phase, the points of the press vote (33%), the demographic jury (33%) and the televote (34%) have been key to determining the position of each of the candidates to become the winner of San Remo just one day before the fifth serata.

The points obtained by each artist were added to those they had from the previous phases. This is the standings now.

What phases remain of the Sanremo Festival?

Despite this position, Ana Mena still has a chance: the festival continues and there is still one more phase to be held before the grand final.

Saturday 5 is celebrated the fifth serata, the final, in which the 25 act again and receive televoting ratings, which is weighted together with previous votes. The three best in the general classification face one last vote that proclaims the final winnerly distributed the same as on Friday: a third of the press, a third of the demographic jury and a third of televoting.

Friday: 25 artists, 34% televoting, 33% opinion poll, 33% press room

25 artists, 34% televoting, 33% opinion poll, 33% press room Saturday: 25 artists, 100% televoting

25 artists, 100% televoting super ending: 3 artists, 34% televoting, 33% opinion poll, 33% press room

Whatever happens in these next phases, and whatever the outcome, Ana Mena can say that she has fulfilled a distant dream. As a child in Estepona, I watched the festival on TV and fantasized about being there one day. He has done it!