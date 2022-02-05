They despised him in Chivas and he is breaking it in a Premier League club

One of the rojiblanco club’s strategists had the vision to fulfill his dream and show his true talent to make a place for himself in England.

A couple of years ago Bernardo Cueva was part of the coaches of Club Guadalajara and went José Luis Higuera who asked him to put together a plan to professionalize the area of ​​sports intelligence, but when he had it ready, the leader had already been fired from the institution, so the new board took it as an unimportant issue and they offered him to lead in the Third Division, which he refused.

Knocking on doors and finding his destiny outside of Mexico ended up in England with the modest Brentford of the Second Division and who had never managed to play in the Premier League until the previous campaign. And it was partly thanks to the good work that Cueva did in the sports intelligence department to analyze the footballers of his own club as well as the rivals.

In this sense, the journalist David Medrano published in the Récord newspaper the snub he experienced Bernardo Cueva before trying his luck in Europe in the country with the greatest football tradition and the great talent that the Mexican coach has, who has become in the right hand of Las Abejas strategist, Thomas Frank, so now they live their rise after 74 years in the 14th place fighting to climb positions within the highest circuit of the best league in the world.

“When Cueva presented the project, Higuera had already left, and it was up to the current leadership to receive him, and in response they offered Bernardo to go to Chivas San Rafael as coach of the Third Division, and start working with the youngsters. Cueva thanked and decided to resign from Chivas to seek new horizons.

“Cueva is the right hand of Thomas Frank, the coach of the first team, and is responsible for the fixed tactics for and against. On a couple of occasions the Norwegian National Team He invited him to work during two FIFA Date concentrations. Cueva is the only Mexican who has been part of thee a coaching staff in the history of the Premier League”, was part of what Medrano wrote, meanwhile Chivas It is led by a coach who was never in the lower divisions or in any other club other than Necaxa in some duels with poor results until he was fired.