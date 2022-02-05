they could hack you with a call

The company WhatsAppwhich belongs together with Instagram to signature Goal -formerly known as Facebook– has solved a risk that put at risk the smartphones of both customers who enjoy their service instant messaging as of companies that use this digital platform to stay in touch with your users. The vulnerability in question was so sensitive that, by means of a call, hackers could to hack a cell phone and take control of the device and the information containing.

The detected problem gave the attackers the possibility to control your phone remotely through a call. (Pixabay)



According to Cybersecurity Institute (Incibe) of Spainthe fixed bug had an importance rating of 4, which corresponds to high, and was found in the following versions of the popular mobile app:

WhatsApp Y whatsapp business for Android v2.21.23.2;

Y for v2.21.23.2; WhatsApp for iOS v2.21.230.6;

for iOS v2.21.230.6; whatsapp business for iOS 2.21.230.7;

for iOS 2.21.230.7; WhatsApp Desktop v2.2145.0.

This crack in the system security of the platform was so serious that a cyber criminal could figure out how to perform a read that exceeded the bounds of the stack (heap) when making calls telephone calls from the device -through the app-, as detailed by Incibe on its portal.

What this means is that when connecting or receiving a call through this application, hackers would have the opportunity to access your smartphone remotely and take control of both the program and the device itself, which They could then extract the information that they can use to commit other crimes against you, or misuse the program from the cell phone.

The company recognized the urgency of closing this security gap, which was achieved in the latest WhatsApp update that is now available for users to install a version protected against this threat as soon as possible and not face this risk.

So that you can avoid security flaws and obtain the best user experience, it is convenient that you always have your Applications running from the most recent version of your softwarewhich will guarantee that it operates with the latest corrections made by the firm to reduce errors and risks like this and others that may arise.

