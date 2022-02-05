They call Jennifer Aniston “old” and “unattractive” but fans came to her defense

Women have always had to deal with the pressure of looking a certain way as we age. And we must not only physically comply with the standards that are imposed on us, but also we are also expected to have achieved certain goalsspecifically those that have to do with having children, being married and even having your own business or a insured bank account.

Wrinkles, spots and any other signs of age seem to signify our due date and Not even celebrities like Jennifer Aniston escape it.

This was revealed by a user on Twitter who, after a comment in bad taste about the actress and women in general, ignited the controversy.

“Jennifer Aniston is already old. I don’t like women 40 and up. My target is 25 to 35 years old. Young, athletic runners, good loin, very tough meat and very active in bed. Otherwise it is discarded. Neurotics and hysterics are my enemies. Directly I do not give them space “

Twitter

The user, identified as @ArgentinaCred also said:

“(Jennifer Aniston) She is beaten. Women who are over 40 are already very used. Walked by various types. Imagine that you are fucking something that has already passed at least 40 hands. I prefer the woman with young flesh, no cellulite or stretch marks, and not as used. Besides, they put up with whatever you ask of them.”

Twitter

We know that social networks are full of those who seek attention and spread hate, however, Comments like that are part of a thought that prevails in society and that, without a doubt, denigrates women.

Given this, several responded to defend Jennifer Aniston.

“If you talk about the 40, you have 40/45 minimum. For a 20/25 year old girl you are an old man. Because they also prefer someone who has stamina all night. The equation is always the same. End of story.” “’Very used,’ ‘something,’ denotes that you think of women as ‘things.’ Your mentality is very retrograde no matter how much you play the super garchador”. “Because women are something that is used. Of course”. “If Jennifer Aniston is ‘old’ then I want to look this old at my age.”

While on the one hand they require us to appear natural to be part of the self-love movement, on the other hand they point us out as “careless” or “old” for doing so.

For some reason society considers that only men age “like good wines”that is to say that the more the years go by, the “more flavor” they have.

actors like George Clooney, Antonio Banderas, Brad Pitt or Hugh Jackman have earned this phrase while actresses like Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Aniston or Salma Hayek they are only marked by their wrinkles, gray hair and age spots.

Jennifer Aniston

Actually, it doesn’t matter if we’re in our 20s, 30s, 40s or 50s, blemishes seem to be forbidden. Social networks have created an obsession with faces full of filters and modified bodies that “disguise age”. It is a form of self-delusion that feeds the belief that we should be free of everything that is considered unsightly.

What’s wrong with having freckles, thin lips, or chubby cheeks? Who says that having those acne breakouts or scars means you’re not supposed to be called “beautiful”?Why are gray hair and wrinkles suddenly synonymous with carelessness?

Each one is the owner of their body so each one can do what makes them feel better but it is time to raise the idea that women do not have to fear the years.