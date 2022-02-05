These are the couples who got engaged in January 2022

This year could be full of weddings just like 2021 was, and it is that many couples from the show announced that they were engaged to the loves of their lives.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

American actress Megan Fox and her partner, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, got engaged in Puerto Rico, where they met a year and a half ago, according to what they both published on their respective social networks. The marriage proposal took place in Dorado, a municipality on the north coast of the Caribbean island, as revealed by both in a video they uploaded to their social networks.

At the top of some stairs, framed by a tree and enlivened by the singing of the coquí, a small amphibian native to the island, Machine Gun Kelly got down on his knees and opened the small box that contained the ring, which is a matching set. of two precious stones, an emerald and a diamond, which he explains he designed himself together with Stephen Webster.

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song

People magazine confirmed that Macaulay Culkin is engaged to his girlfriend, fellow actress Brenda Song. Rumors began when Brenda was seen wearing a sparkly ring on her ring finger.

As is known, both had a child in April of last year, which they called Dakota. They have been together since 2017 and met on the set of ‘Changeland in Thailand’

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre

After a fairytale romance that seems made for the movies, ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ star Lana Condor confirmed on January 28 that she and fellow actor boyfriend Anthony De La Torre had gotten engaged after six years of dating. Part of the message that she attached with the pictures of her on her Instagram is a beautiful dedication.

“Saying ‘yes’ was the easiest decision I’ve ever made. I consider myself the luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere. Apart from my father, without a doubt, you are the best man in the world. Emmy and Timmy said it’s about time Mom and Dad got engaged! Anthony worked with the amazing Vietnamese woman Paris Jewelers to design the most stunning piece I have ever seen! I can’t wait to be your wife, honey. I love you a million times.”