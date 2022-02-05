These 4 zodiac signs have a hard time opening up and showing their emotions

Openness is so important to all relationships, romantic and platonic. It shows that we have a deeper side and can talk about more than our favorite grilled cheese restaurant.

Some people take years to have “the conversation.” We all know that one. It is like Ryan Gosling Y Emma Stone in Crazy, Stupid, Love when they stay up all night talking about a variety of topics and finally get to the heart of the matter.

It brings the couple closer or makes the friendship much stronger.

But what if you’re the kind of person who just can’t bring themselves to have that kind of conversation? Are you exiled from the dating game or written off as a bad friend?

No, that person just needs to get to know you a little better. Come on, we all have to work on this relationship a little bit. It’s not like that?

Taking a look at someone’s zodiac sign can reveal exactly why they’re not as emotionally expressive as others. So take a look at these signs to see who really has a hard time opening up.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Get this girl out of the spotlight! She hates it! And if you think he’s going to tell you his life story at first glance, think again.

Virgo is extremely analytical and is always attentive to small details.

While she may be able to analyze her own life and the lives of others, it can be difficult for her to let her guard down and share it with others. This comes from his shyness.

He worries a lot and really despises asking for help. She may have things she NEEDS to say to you, but she may be too shy or worried that she might be a burden to you.

Show him that you are always open to talk by opening up to the other person. This can make you more comfortable getting to the deep stuff.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

When it comes to the act of opening up, Scorpio has no problem pouring their heart out to you. So she’s out of the woods, right? This is incorrect.

She can live and breathe emotions, but she has another side to her.

So yeah, she’s cool, calm and collected AND emotionally mature. But she is also suspicious and reserved. Yes, she will open. If and only if she completely trusts you.

If he’s suspicious of your motives, you can expect him to keep his mouth shut.

She values ​​the truth and if you can’t deliver on that front, she won’t be able to inform you of HER truths. Sorry, better luck next time mate.

And if you have any hope of hearing its deep, dark secrets, you’d better show your mouth is tighter than a jar of pasta sauce. It’s tight!

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Wow, is this girl smart? She will blow your mind with her intellect and deep thought. BUT her deep thinking can set her back in her relationships and in the eventual “opening up” phase.

He will step aside from a conversation if it seems like emotions are beginning to loosen.

You may have deep thoughts about emotions, but find it hard to talk about them.

When faced with opportunities to open up, Aquarius may shy away due to their fear of disagreement. Has difficulty resolving issues or emotions when someone disagrees with her.

Opening up could leave her without friends and she also fears feeling lonely. She would rather have fun and adventure with her friends than get deep and emotional.

Who can blame her? Emotions are messy, for sure!

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

One of her best qualities is how kind and selfless she is. He will drop anything to help his friends. How can you go wrong with a friend?

Despite being so good with her friends and achieving deep emotional relationships, she can be fearful. And his fear comes from his tendency to put too much trust in other people.

She fears being disappointed. Are not we all?

Pisces is also afraid of being criticized or experiencing cruelty. She can be very emotional when people are not nice to her.

No wonder she doesn’t want you in her business. Give the girl some space.