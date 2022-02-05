“There is the same pressure as in other teams”

César “Chelito” Delgado, former figure of Cruz Azul and who is currently an ambassador for Rayados in the Club World Cup, defended and responded to the comments of a journalist from Monterreywho pointed out that “in La Maquina there is not the same pressure as in Monterrey”.

If anyone can talk about Cruz Azul and Rayados, it is the Argentine, well has become an authoritative voice on the subject, since to date he is fondly remembered by both hobbies for his outstanding performances.

In an interview for Futbol Total, Chelito Delgado was questioned about the comments made a few days ago by Luis Fernando Ibarra from Multimedios, who assured that “In Cruz Azul there is no such pressure as in Monterrey.”

“No, there is pressure from both sides. Perhaps in Monterrey, being a city where there are only two teams, the press feels more, but only that. The pressure is the same. All teams want to win.

“For the press, when you win you are the best and when you lose, you are the worst, but you have to know how to live with that, which is part of football. But I don’t agree with what this journalist said,” said the Argentine.

In which Mexican teams did Chelito play?

“The Magician of the ball” arrived in the Liga MX in 2003-2008 to wear the Cruz Azul jacket, later he emigrated to the French League with Olympique de Lyon, but his stay was short, later he returned to Mexico to wear the colors of La Pandilla regiomontana from 2011 to 2015.

Currently, with five goals, he is the top scorer in the Club World Cup with a team that does not belong to UEFA in said fair; only behind him is his compatriot Lionel Messi, whom he equals in scoring.